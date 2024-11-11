Hoping to take their place among Europe's elite both on and off the pitch, Manchester United are now reportedly racing to sign a bargain defensive reinforcement ahead of Barcelona in 2025.

Man Utd transfer news

Given Ruben Amorim's official arrival, it's no real surprise that the transfer rumours have been coming thick and fast for Manchester United. The Red Devils are in desperate need of a turnaround and the transfer window should play a large part in that. But Dan Ashworth and Sir Jim Ratcliffe must get things right on that front.

Already, the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and former Manchester City defender Danilo have been linked to Old Trafford in a potential sign of things to come.

There's no doubt that Gyokeres would be a standout signing, given his reputation as one of Europe's most clinical goalscorers and one who completed his best work under Amorim. In fact, in the Portuguese manager's final home game at Sporting CP, Gyokeres netted a rather fitting hat-trick in a 4-1 thrashing of Manchester City in the Champions League.

Before those at Old Trafford splash the cash, however, they could land a bargain defensive reinforcement for Amorim and his backline. According to reports in Spain, Manchester United have now made contact over a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah ahead of Barcelona next summer. The Bayer Leverkusen ace may represent one of the smartest deals next summer with his contract coming to an end at the German club at the end of the season.

A player who played a vital part in Leverkusen's historic invincible domestic campaign last time out, Tah could emerge to form quite the partnership with Matthijs de Ligt for the Red Devils next season.

"Strong" Tah could partner De Ligt and Maguire

Whilst De Ligt is yet to transform the Manchester United backline like it seemed he would when swapping Bayern Munich for the Premier League, Tah's arrival could go a long way towards doing just that. The German is an experienced defender these days as well as a historic winner who could slot into a back three alongside De Ligt and Maguire to hand Amorim the missing piece to play his favoured system.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref as of 10/11/24) Matthijs de Ligt Jonathan Tah Harry Maguire Progressive Passes 12 56 11 Tackles Won 5 4 1 Aerial Duels Won 16 20 8 Ball Recoveries 19 53 10

Outperforming his potential future teammates, Tah is the defensive leader that United so desperately need, especially in a back three under Amorim.

The German's rise is one that his former national team manager saw coming, with Joachim Low saying via the official Bundesliga website at the start of Tah's Germany career: "He's a young player with a lot of potential. He's physically strong and very quick. Everything is possible."

Earning a reported £45,000-a-week, Tah ticks the boxes for experience, leadership and a bargain option who would not disrupt United's wage bill.