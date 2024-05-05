Manchester United are battling Liverpool for the signing of an "excellent" player with a £51m release clause in his contract, according to a fresh transfer update.

Man Utd eyeing centre-back signings

Big additions are needed in the Red Devils' squad in the summer transfer window in order to avoid suffering another underwhelming season in the Premier League. It is clear that these changes are required all over the pitch, with an ageing midfield needing fresh legs and the attack needing more firepower, while centre-back is also a position that needs new signings.

The likes of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans are all in their 30s and arguably past their best, meaning Lisandro Martinez is the only central defender who feels like a genuinely strong option there currently.

Plenty of defenders are being linked with summer moves to United at the moment, with Barcelona star Ronald Araujo seen as a good choice who has matured into one of the premier players in La Liga in his position. Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio has also emerged as a target for United in the summer window, with the Portuguese playing a key role in his side sitting on the verge of winning the Primeira Liga title this season.

There are also two Englishmen who have been backed to seal moves to Old Trafford in the coming months, with Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi both reportedly wanted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Both will hope to feature for England at Euro 2024, but it is not guaranteed that they will be chosen in Gareth Southgate's squad.

Man Utd battling Liverpool for "excellent" ace

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United have "stepped up their pursuit" of Inacio, but they aren't alone in showing a strong interest in the 22-year-old, who has a £51m release clause in his current deal.

Perhaps crucially, the report notes that the Portuguese giants are "resigned to losing" the defender this summer, though it appears clubs are stopping short of bidding full whack for Inacio.

Liverpool are also in the mix to snap up the Sporting youngster, seeing him as someone who could be a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk at the heart of their defence.

It is no surprise to see huge clubs showing so much interest in Inacio, considering he is already a top-quality centre-back and a player who should only mature in the coming years. He has already made 168 appearances for Sporting, despite still being such a young footballer, as well as scoring twice in six caps for Portugal.

A left-sided central defender who can also do a job at left-back, Inacio ticks so many boxes for United, whether it be his versatility, defensive resilience or quality on the ball.

Goncalo Inacio's Primeira Liga stats 2023/24 season Total Appearances 30 Starts 26 Goals 1 Assists 0 Pass completion rate 89% Clearances per game 1.9 Tackles per game 1.5

Granted, it may not be easy for him and Martinez to be a natural fit, considering both are left-footed, but if Erik ten Hag and Ratcliffe view him as their primary defensive target, they need to be trusted. Inacio is certainly a special young talent, being hailed as "excellent" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and he could develop into a world-class player over time.