Manchester United are believed to be battling one of their biggest rivals for the signing of an “insane” Premier League star, according to a new transfer update.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have been linked with numerous potential signings in recent weeks, ahead of what promises to be an intriguing summer transfer window with Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the helm.

One such figure is Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, who has played a huge role in his side's Bundesliga title win this season, offering plenty of quality down the right flank. The 23-year-old has scored eight goals and registered seven assists in the competition in 2023/24, and could be viewed as an upgrade on the likes of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Jarrad Branthwaite has also emerged as a top target for United at the end of the season, following an excellent campaign for a struggling Everton side in the Premier League, which included scoring the opening goal at home to Liverpool in the recent Merseyside derby.

Centre-back is a key position that needs to be focused on in the summer, considering there are several ageing players in that position, and highly-rated Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has emerged as another option for Erik ten Hag.

On the flip-side, it could be that certain current players leave once the current campaign comes to an end, and Marcus Rashford is one individual the club could be willing to sell, following an underwhelming season.

Man Utd want "insane" Premier League ace

CaughtOffside recently relayed a report from Spain which claims Manchester United are keen on signing Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma this summer, with Ratcliffe seeing him as a superb option to bring in.

However, the Japanese ace is also wanted by Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal, so there could be a big battle to acquire his signature ahead of next season.

Mitoma could be a fantastic signing by United this summer, having stood out as such an eye-catching player for Brighton since arriving from Kawasaki Frontale back in 2021. His pace, dribbling and unpredictability have all stood out, and Seagulls manager Roberto De Zerbi has heaped praise on him in the past, saying:

"I have no words left for Mitoma. He's really underrated but trust me, he's so, so underrated. The world of football hasn't understood the value of Mitoma. He can be an incredible player for any manager, not just for me. He's insane."

Mitoma could even be viewed as an upgrade on Rashford this summer, should the Englishman be moved on, scoring three goals and registering four assists in the league this season.

He has also averaged 2.1 dribbles per game, compared to 1.5 for the current United man, as well as 1.3 key passes per game (Rashford has 0.8), suggesting that he could be a more direct and creative option capable of causing defenders bigger problems, or at the very least superb competition for the England winger.

It could be argued those numbers would improve if he was surrounded by superior players, and at 26 years of age, there is still so much more to come from him.

The threat of City and Arsenal is great, considering the pair are better teams than United currently, but the hope is that Ratcliffe can persuade him to move to Old Trafford, selling his plans for the future to him.