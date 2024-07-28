Manchester United and Erik ten Hag continue to prepare for the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, looking to bolster the squad with the aim of returning to Champions League football, after finishing 8th last season.

Reinforcements have already been made, with the signing of highly rated 18-year-old Leny Yoro from Lille, and Bologna's talented forward Joshua Zirkzee, both joining for sizable fees.

But the additions don't look set to stop there, with United still looking to offload a host of players, and bring more players to Old Trafford, including links to another central defender, a central midfielder, and another attacking signing.

Manchester United transfer news

According to a report from Sport, as relayed by CaughtOffside, Manchester United are interested in RB Leipzig attacking midfielder, Dani Olmo this summer. The 26-year-old has also been linked with other Premier League clubs, including Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, reports also suggest Barcelona are 'very much in the race' for his signature, and are confident of winning it, which could cause the heat on this transfer to increase in the coming weeks.

Olmo made 25 appearances in all competitions last season for Leipzig, scoring eight goals, providing five assists, and totaling 1,715 minutes of football. He also impressed at Euro 2024, helping Spain towards the trophy, scoring three goals, and providing two assists along the way.

Olmo comparison to Simons and Bellingham

Using FBref's "similar players" feature, Olmo is compared to two other attacking midfield stars - Xavi Simons from Paris Saint-Germain and Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid.

The Spanish was described as a "genius" for his technical brilliance by Josh Bunting, praising the Spaniard for his ability to find space and deliver moments of quality, referencing his goal against France at Euro 2024.

The 26-year-old Spain international is currently on £152k-per-week, on a contract running until June 2027, according to FBref.

Olmo vs Simons vs Bellingham Comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Olmo Simons Bellingham Non-Penalty Goals 0.28 0.25 0.60 Shots Total 2.98 2.69 2.32 Assists 0.28 0.36 0.30 Shot-Creating Actions 3.98 6.07 4.00 Progressive Passes 4.31 6.04 7.22 Progressive Carries 3.92 4.93 3.30 Successful Take-Ons 1.88 2.74 1.88 Key Passes 1.93 2.71 1.96 Stats taken from FBref

Olmo proves to be a good medium between the two of Simons and Bellingham, offering aspects of both in his game. The extra goalscoring ability and shooting volume Olmo offers over Simons, and the extra carry/creative potential (progressive carries) he offers over Bellingham.

He is also an achievable target, compared to Real Madrid's star summer signing last season, and the competition currently for the highly rated PSG man, who will only be allowed to leave on loan.

The 26-year-old would offer a welcome level of goalscoring ability from midfield, as well as that extra bit of creative genius in the attacking third, with his 0.28 assists per 90, his 0.31 xAG (expected assists) per 90, and his 3.98 shot creating actions per 90.

His versatility would also be crucial, as he can feature as a primary attacking midfielder, but has also played off the left and right in attack, allowing him to feature alongside key man and club captain, Bruno Fernandes.

This is why United must now swoop to sign the Euros champion before the summer transfer window officially slams shut at the end of next month.