Turning their attention towards a future star, Manchester United are now reportedly battling to sign a young winger in the summer transfer window who's already impressed their scouts.

Man Utd transfer news

With cost-cutting measures continuing and Ruben Amorim's side sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League as the season nears its conclusion, Manchester United were left frustrated once again when Real Sociedad equalised to rescue a draw in their Europa League first leg.

Scoring from the spot through Mikel Oyarzabal thanks to what the referee deemed to be a handball from Bruno Fernandes, the Spaniards will now travel to Old Trafford with it all to play for.

In many ways, a Europa League exit at the last 16 stage would encapsulate Manchester United's season in its entirety, but Amorim will be desperate to avoid yet more disappointment in the first months of his tenure.

With every game, it's become clearer and clearer that the Red Devils need affordable reinforcements, which has seemingly seen them turn their attention towards a future star.