Manchester United have highlighted their number one target for the upcoming window, with Erik ten Hag demanding that the board bring them to the Premier League, according to a fresh report.

Rasmus Hojlund's underwhelming start

Over the summer, Rasmus Hojlund joined the club from Atalanta, but having scored just one goal so far this season in the top flight, it’s fair to say that he’s not hit the ground running as well as he or anyone associated with the club would have hoped (Transfermarkt - Hojlund statistics).

With Anthony Martial’s deal also set to expire at the end of the season (Man United contracts), Ten Hag is understandably looking to dip into the market to find a new centre-forward, and his search appears to have led him to Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy.

The Guinea international has firmly established himself as Sebastian Hoeness’ best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.87 (WhoScored - Stuttgart statistics), and his impressive performances have caught the eye of the hierarchy.

The Red Devils reportedly sent scouts to watch the 27-year-old live in action earlier this month, and the representatives who were in attendance must have been impressed with what they witnessed if the following update is to be believed.

Man United lining up move for Guirassy

According to Football Insider, Man United are seriously interested in Guirassy, who is thought to have an £18m release clause - though any possible deal taking place involving Stuttgart's talisman is likely to depend on the opinion of the club's new ownership.

"Man United have made VFB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy a top target ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. The 27-year-old striker is available next month at a cut price of £18million thanks to a release clause inserted in his contract.

"The Dutchman views Guirassy as a good fit for his tactical style at Old Trafford and is pushing United’s recruitment team to get a deal over the line. However, all transfer business at United now requires approval from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team after they gained sporting control from the Glazer family this month."

Guirassy is on an "outrageous" hot streak

In the German Bundesliga this season, Guirassy has posted a remarkable 18 contributions, 17 goals and one assist, from just 14 appearances, showing how prolific he can be in the opposition’s box, where he’s constantly posing a threat to defences (Transfermarkt - Guirassy statistics).

Standing at 6 foot 1, Arles’ native has recorded 45 shots over the course of the current campaign, which is more than any other of his fellow teammates, displaying what a standout performer he is in the attacking areas of the pitch compared to his peers (FBRef - Stuttgart statistics).

As described by The Athletic’s Seb Stafford-Bloor, Guirassy is currently on a run of “outrageous” form, and while his club won’t want to lose him, Man United arguably need to capitalise on his release clause by paying the fee needed to prise him away from the MHP Arena.