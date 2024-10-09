The Manchester United hierarchy believes they can sign a £10 million-a-year international regardless of Erik ten Hag’s future, according to a new report.

It has been a disappointing and frustrating start to the season for the Red Devils, as poor performances and results have led to questions being asked about the long-term future of Ten Hag. A meeting in London was conducted on Tuesday, but as of now the Dutchman remains in charge at Old Trafford.

Latest Man Utd transfer news

A lot of the talk around United is obviously about Ten Hag’s future, but even though it is only October, there has been a bit of speculation about who the club could be looking to target in 2025.

United could be in the market for a new goalkeeper in the New Year, or one that could at least provide competition for Andre Onana. A report has stated that the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Sam Tickle of Wigan Athletic. Their recruitment team have made regular checks on the player, as they see the 22-year-old as someone who can provide cover and competition to Onana.

As well as scouting Tickle, United are keeping an eye on winger Jamie Leweling of Stuttgart. The 23-year-old has been impressive in the early parts of this season, with the Premier League side taking in Stuttgart’s recent game against Borussia Dortmund, which they won 5-1. Leweling is said to have impressed United during that game and could be a player they target to improve their wide options.

But the United chiefs are not stopping there, as they also believe they can sign an international defender to solve their left-back concerns.

Man Utd believe they can sign Ben Chilwell

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United have made defender Ben Chilwell their top target as they look to strengthen their left-back options in January. The left-back is expected to leave Chelsea soon, with January being a strong possibility, as Enzo Maresca favours players such as Marc Cucurella, Renato Veiga, and Levi Colwill ahead of him.

The report states that teams from England and abroad are interested in signing the Englishman, who earns around £10 million a year. United continue to hold an interest in Chilwell after they looked at potentially signing him during the summer but opted against a move.

It goes on to add that United’s interest in Chilwell is regardless of what happens to Ten Hag, as they prepare to make an offer once the January transfer window comes around. The 27-year-old is considered to be at the top of their list for new left-backs, and they believe they can get their man due to his position in Maresca's pecking order.

Ben Chilwell's Chelsea stats Apps 107 Goals 9 Assists 12

The concern for United would be that they are not the only teams interested in the defender, as La Liga giants Atlético Madrid are also keen, while Juventus are also interested, and the pair have made enquiries to see about his availability.