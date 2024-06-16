Manchester United have offered £30m+ to sign a midfielder at the request of Erik ten Hag, according to new reports.

Man Utd eye Jarrad Branthwaite transfer

With Ten Hag's future at Manchester United settled for the time being, the Dutchman will be looking to improve upon his squad this summer as he aims to return the Red Devils to their glory years.

On paper, United have a lot of issues across the pitch but defence was a big one for them during the 2023/24 Premier League season. Man United conceded 58 goals in 38 league matches this past term. In comparison, Manchester City and Arsenal let in 34 and 29 respectively. As a result, it is clear that United need to shore up their backline if they are to return to the top of the English game and end what will be a 12-year wait for another league title.

In a bid to solve their defensive issues, Man United are seemingly targeting Everton and England centre-back, Jarrad Branthwaite. Earlier this week, it was claimed that Man Utd have agreed personal terms with Branthwaite over an Old Trafford transfer, with a contract worth between £150-160k per week on the table. However, the two clubs are yet to come to terms of a transfer fee, with United having a £45m bid knocked back recently as the Toffees eye a figure closer to the £75m mark.

Man Utd make £30m+ bid to sign star midfielder

It is not just Branthwaite the Manchester outfit are looking to bring in this summer, however. David Ornstein told The Athletic FC podcast that the Premier League giants want a centre-back, a midfielder and a striker - while a move for a left-back could also be on the cards.

Now, an update on a potential midfield target for the Red Devils has emerged. The player being looked at by Man United is Bayern Munich and Germany star, Leon Goretzka. United's interest in the 29-year-old emerged earlier this week and Spanish outlet El Nacional have since delivered a fresh report on the situation.

Midfield has been a problem area for Ten Hag and co over the last year, leading to the call-up of 19-year-old Kobbie Mainoo to the first-team. The teenager played 24 Premier League games this past term and was by far and away United's best midfielder - earning himself a place on the plane to Germany with England for Euro 2024.

Outside of Mainoo, however, the Manchester side's midfield options are uninspiring, leading to the aforementioned report from El Nacional claiming United are aiming to find a partner for Mainoo and have identified Goretzka as an option. Ten Hag is seemingly a fan of the German as he has requested the club begin proceedings to sign him, with an offer in the region of €40m (£33.86m) said to have been made for the player, who is under contract in Bavaria until 2026.