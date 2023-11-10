One reporter has provided a Manchester United update on the future of Erik ten Hag, claiming it is “big news” for supporters.

Ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

The Red Devils’ season went from bad to worse in the week with a dramatic Champions League defeat to FC Copenhagen in Denmark. It was a crucial game for both sides, and after conceding twice late on, United fell to a 4-3 loss to leave them bottom of Group A with two games to play.

There were two penalties, a red card for Marcus Rashford and plenty of VAR drama, with VAR possibly missing an offence in Copenhagen’s first goal, to which Ten Hag said:

“You can see that there’s a player in front of Onana in an offside position on Copenhagen first goal. Not only tonight. We have to deal with many decisions against us in other games.”

After the game, there have been claims Ten Hag could soon be facing the sack, although Paul Scholes wants his former side to stick with the Dutchman, saying:

“I still don't feel like there's that much pressure on Erik ten Hag. He had a good year and bought some time. He's had bad injuries but nine defeats in 17 is not good enough. I know United have sacked before, but I don't think they can afford to keep doing that, I think we've got to let this fella go with it."

Recent reports have even suggested that incoming investor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is planning to sack Ten Hag and wants to replace him with Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi. However, while talking to GiveMeSport, reporter Dean Jones believes that Ten Hag isn’t facing the sack at Old Trafford and feels the manager isn’t feeling the pressure regarding his job security.

“I realise there is a section of football society that wants ten Hag to lose his job and that every time United lose a game there is this narrative around him being axed and then deciding who would be best to replace him, but United seem unwavering in their support of him right now and I have some big news for Man United fans - I don’t think he’s getting the sack. The truth is, he feels very comfortable in his role at the club. He feels a pressure to perform but I don’t think he feels a pressure to save his own job. Against Copenhagen his game plan was going fine, United were cruising, then Rashford gets his controversial red card and everything is blown apart. Is that really the manager’s fault?"

Ten Hag’s record at Man Utd

Despite a poor start to the season, already losing nine games in all competitions, Ten Hag’s overall record at Old Trafford is relatively solid. He became the joint quickest manager in the club’s history to reach 50 wins, equalling Ernest Mangnall’s record following a 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend.

In total, Ten Hag has taken charge of 79 games and is averaging exactly two points per game at this moment in time.

Erik ten Hag stats at Man Utd Wins 50 Draws 8 Losses 21 Goals scored 139 Goals conceded 99

Therefore, it seems to make sense to give the manager more time to turn things around, especially after such a good first year in charge which saw the club win silverware and finish in the top four.