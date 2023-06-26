Manchester United may be dealt a blow in the transfer window as Brighton register their interest in Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's the latest on Kudus?

The Ghana international has attracted a lot of transfer interest this summer following an outstanding campaign in the Netherlands, in which he scored 18 and assisted 6 times in all competitions.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs, including United, as Erik ten Hag eyes up another star from his former club.

Kudus has played in a variety of positions, excelling as winger, forward and midfielder, and could prove to be an excellent acquisition for whoever secures his signature.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Brighton are pushing to sign Kudus, having qualified for Europe for the first time.

"On, Mohammed Kudus, Brighton are very serious on Kudus. It's a difficult deal, so I'm not saying it's going to happen, there are also other clubs, but Brighton want Kudus, and this will be a really huge one. Let's see how it will evolve, but he is a top target for Brighton," he stated.

Should Man United move for Kudus?

United are currently in negotiations to sign Mason Mount, and are also hunting a forward this summer.

With Harry Kane now looking unlikely to move to Old Trafford this summer, Kudus could be an alternative option in a number of positions.

Kudus appeared under Ten Hag 42 times for Ajax, and the Dutchman will be well aware of his quality. He could initially arrive as a centre-forward, in the hope that United could potentially strike a deal for Kane or Rasmus Hojlund further down the line, and he could also present himself as an alternative option as a winger or advanced midfielder.

At just 22, Kudus has a lot of potential to develop, and given his strong record in front of goal in the Champions League this season, is arguably an upgrade on Jadon Sancho and Antony as wide options.

With a reported price-tag of around £40m, a relatively cheap figure compared to Sancho and Antony before him, it could be a low-risk deal for United to complete, which would also leave them with room to sign their other main targets.

However, United need clarity over their ownership situation soon if they are to compete with league rivals for such a deal, and if they are unable to act quickly, they could see their target move to another club competing for a European spot.