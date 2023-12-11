Manchester United are keen to add new reinforcements as Erik ten Hag continues to struggle at Old Trafford and the Dutchman is now reportedly lining up a swoop for a high-profile defender.

Manchester United thumped by Bournemouth...

Last weekend, Manchester United endured the unthinkable at Old Trafford in the Premier League as they were swept aside 3-0 by Bournemouth, courtesy of strikes from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi.

Truthfully, this wasn't a surprising result and anyone who has watched the Red Devils in action this term would be able to inform you of their disjointed nature on the field, which has left Ten Hag's men sixth in the league standings, six points adrift of Manchester City in fourth.

In his post-match press conference, the Dutchman urged his side to bear the collective responsibility of suffering an embarrassing defeat, as he stated via the club's official website: "Yeah, of course, it's disappointing. All the players, everyone is disappointed, of course. And me as well. We are together and all together, we are disappointed. It should not happen. And, yeah, we have to take the responsibility together."

He later added on his side's upcoming fixtures: "First, we have to put this in the right place. And of course we know what is coming up and we have to do things better. And as you said, the difference between the start against Chelsea and today was massive and that shouldn't happen."

Realistically, it doesn't get easier any time soon for the Red Devils. Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday and could end Manchester United's hope of further progression in Europe by claiming three points in the final matchday of the group stage of the Champions League.

Casting an eye toward the transfer market, Manchester United could now look to enact an exciting deal involving one of the world's best defenders.

Manchester United eyeing Barcelona star Ronald Araujo

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United have "asked" about Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo and have even offered to double €135k per week (£115k per week) wage in the event the Uruguay international moves to Old Trafford, which would equate to around £12million in earnings per year.

Ronald Araujo's La Liga statistics in 2023/24 - (via Sofascore) Balls recovered per game 3.8 Clearances per game 1.6 Passing accuracy 89% Touches per game 66.1 Tackles per game 1.0

The outlet also claim that the 24-year-old is attracting interest from Bayern Munich and several other unnamed elite clubs around Europe. Barcelona are said to have included a €1000million (£857million) release clause into the 24-year-old's contract, which is common practice at the Catalan giants as they look to retain their star assets.

Dubbed "a very talented player" by Joan Laporta, the Rivera-born defender has made 14 appearances in all competitions for La Blaugrana this term, registering one goal in the process (Araujo statistics - Transfermarkt).

It is hard to see an avenue where Araujo would swap Barcelona for Manchester United; however, the thought would be an enticing one for Red Devils' supporters.