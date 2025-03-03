Manchester United are about to receive an offer for one of their players, but it is expected to be way below their asking price, according to a new report.

Man Utd looking to sign attackers this summer

As the season continues, it is quite clear that the Red Devils need to improve their forward line, as a lack of goals and a cutting edge is really costing the Premier League side. Rasmus Hojlund continues to lead the line for United, but the Denmark international is struggling a lot in front of goal, and his performances under Ruben Amorim have been nothing to shout about.

Therefore, a move away could be on the cards, and it was reported over the weekend that United are preparing a £33 million offer to sign Victor Osimhen, which includes Hojlund moving in the opposite direction. Napoli were interested in signing Hojlund before he moved to Old Trafford, and the Red Devils will be hoping that the interest remains despite his struggles in Manchester.