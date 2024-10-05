Manchester United’s 2024/25 campaign has simply been a disaster so far. The Red Devils cannot buy a win and are struggling to string good performances together. Erik ten Hag’s job as manager continuously comes under fire, and it could well get to the point where it becomes untenable.

United’s next game could be a defining one for the Dutchman. They face high-flying Aston Villa away from home and are in need of a win for a multitude of reasons. This is largely because they headed into the weekend sat in 13th place in the Premier League table, and have just seven points to their name from six games.

Should the Red Devils get a victory at Villa Park, which seems a tough ask given Unai Emery’s side are on a high after beating Bayern Munich, it would be their first victory in some time. United have failed to win in their last four games, chalking up three draws and one loss - that defeat being their devastating 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham. Their last outing, against Porto in the Europa League, finished 3-3 thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from Harry Maguire.

It might well be time for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his newly appointed footballing structure to sack Ten Hag. That does beg the question, who would be next for the Red Devils? They have recently been linked with someone who would be hoping to quickly change things at Old Trafford.

Related Next Man Utd manager: Who could replace Erik ten Hag? The Dutchman always seems under pressure at Old Trafford, but who could take over if he is sacked?

Who United are thought to be targeting

The manager in question here is former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel. Reports over the summer suggested the Red Devils wanted him in charge then as INEOS considered Ten Hag’s future. However, there were rumours the two parties disagreed over the club’s new transfer policies.

With that being said, the Red Devils may well go back in for the German in the future. According to a report from the i, United "are expected to resume talks" over a potential move should they remove Ten Hag from his post.

The report also claims the German has plenty of admirers within the new United hierarchy, and "is considered a world-leading coach".

Should United decide to sack Ten Hag in the coming weeks, it could open the door to a return to English football for Tuchel, who has previously managed the Red Devils’ Premier League rivals Chelsea, as well as European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern, his most recent job.

Why Tuchel would be a good appointment

It would be a real statement of intent for United to appoint 51-year-old Tuchel as Ten Hag’s replacement should the situation arise. Whilst the common misconception is that the German falls out often and does not stay at clubs long, there is one thing that cannot be denied: he is a winner.

At every major club the German has managed, he has won at least one trophy. At Borussia Dortmund, he won the DFB Pokal in 2016/17, while he won the league title twice and had success three times in domestic cups at PSG, as well as getting them to a Champions League final.

His finest hour arguably came in that historic competition when he won it with Chelsea in 2020/21, before winning the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup. In Munich, he won the Bundesliga.

The counter-argument for this is the fact Ten Hag also wins trophies. He has done so in his two and a bit seasons at Old Trafford, winning the Carabao Cup in 2022/23 and the FA Cup last term. Yet, Tuchel wins trophies and maintains a strong league finish - something the Dutchman failed to do last term, with United finishing 8th, marking their lowest finish in the Premier League.

The German’s lowest finish at the end of the season at any European powerhouse he has managed is fourth, with Chelsea in 2020/21, the year they won the Champions League. At Mainz, his first senior role, the 51-year-old helped them climb as high as 5th, and his lowest finish was 13th.

Football statistician Statman Dave described him as “transformational” part way through his Chelsea tenure, and understandably so.

United are clearly a club the German respects, and he even explained his excitement at managing in the Champions League at Old Trafford with Bayern last term. In an interview with TNT Sports, he explained how the iconic stadium has "a very special atmosphere", before explaining he is "happy to have the privilege" of managing in the biggest club competition in Europe at the stadium.

Not only could Tuchel get instant success at United, but he might also be able to revive the career of one player at the club, Mason Mount. It is no secret that the United No 7 has struggled with injuries during his time at Old Trafford so far. He has played just 25 games, despite joining the club over 12 months ago, and has one goal and one assist to his name.

However, under the German at Stamford Bridge, England international Mount was in the form of his life and played a crucial part in winning multiple trophies. He has played 87 times under the German, scoring and assisting 19 goals apiece. That includes an impressive 11 goals and 10 assists in 32 Premier League games during the 2021/22 campaign, playing in multiple attacking positions.

Mount stats per manager at senior level Manager Games Goals Assists Frank Lampard 127 22 17 Thomas Tuchel 87 19 19 Gareth Southgate 36 5 5 Henk Fraser 33 8 5 Erik ten Hag 25 1 1 Graham Potter 25 3 5 Edward Sturing 6 6 5 Stats from Transfermarkt

After a hugely disappointing time at Old Trafford since his move from Chelsea for £55m plus £5m in add-ons, the appointment of Tuchel could be exactly what Mount needs to get his career back on track.

Football presenter Dougie Critchley described the England international as "Chelsea’s key man" under the German, calling him a "sensational footballer". Whilst the Old Trafford faithful are yet to see the best side of Mount, there is no reason to doubt whether Tuchel could help him flourish once more.

This could be a masterstroke from Ratcliffe and the hierarchy at Old Trafford. After a horrendous start to the new campaign, Tuchel could be just the man to turn United around and help get them winning trophies, playing enterprising football and achieving strong league finishes before eventually pushing for the Premier League title.