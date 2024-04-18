Inconsistency and a lack of reliability have disrupted Manchester United’s season completely, as the Red Devils now sit as low as seventh in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s squad has lacked stability throughout, which is mainly due to a vicious injury crisis that seems never-ending.

The entire squad has been impacted by this, but it’s the defensive department that’s really been hit hard, with every defender bar Diogo Dalot suffering an injury this season.

Therefore, a new centre half is almost guaranteed to be brought in this summer by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, replacing Raphael Varane.

Manchester United’s centre-back search

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Man United have a 'serious interest' in signing Jean-Clair Todibo.

The defender’s entourage has been in frequent contact with the English club, and talks seem to be heading in the right direction, with sources describing everything as "positive and exciting".

Man Utd’s competition for Todibo’s signature has 'backed off', meaning that the Red Devils are in a strong position.

The other defender at the top of Ratcliffe’s shortlist is Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton, who would be a much more expensive option.

Nice are rumoured to have set a £40m price tag for Todibo, yet the English defender could cost two times more than that.

Therefore, the smart move for the Reds should be to forget about Branthwaite for the time being and put their efforts into signing the Ligue 1 star.

Why Todibo would be the perfect Varane replacement

Out of all the centre-halves at Man United, the injury-prone Varane has featured in the most Premier League games this season, 21.

When on the field, the World Cup winner performs brilliantly nine times out of ten, but he’s been unable to build any partnerships at the heart of the backline due to injuries.

Varane is currently the second-highest earner in the Man United squad, earning a wage per week of £340k, as per Capology, and given his lack of reliability, the United hierarchy will reportedly look to move him on in the summer.

The number 19’s potential exit will leave the door open for a new defender, which is where Todibo comes into the picture, who’s been impressive for Nice this campaign.

Todibo's 23/24 Ligue 1 Stats Stats (per 90) Todibo League Percentile Passes completed 77.60 Top 6% Progressive passes 5.67 Top 15% Progressive carries 1.10 Top 18% Touches 96.56 Top 6% Ball recoveries 7.53 Top 5% Tackles 1.99 Top 30% Via FBref

As you can see by the table above, Todibo is the definition of a “complete” defender, as dubbed by football scout Jacek Kulig, due to his athleticism, physicality, and technique.

Firstly, it’s instantly clear that Todibo is absolutely fantastic in possession, as he has the ability to progress the ball with ease, yet he also has the understanding of when to control the tie and slow play down, which is vital.

Furthermore, although the former Barcelona ace’s defensive statistics aren’t extremely high, he does play for a side that’s kept the most clean sheets in the division this season (15) - playing his part in 12 of those.

Todibo also uses his dynamic profile to stop attackers from progressing, as shown by his high balls recovered, which means that United would become much more secure when defending transitions, which they’ve struggled with the most this season.

The 24-year-old wouldn’t only be a brilliant replacement for Varane, but he would also be a huge upgrade, with the former Real Madrid player ranking in the bottom 73%, 68%, and 54% for tackles, touches, and passes completed this season in the league, as per FBref.

Therefore, signing a player for £40m who ticks every box needed and has so much quality seems like a no-brainer compared to the price of Branthwaite, especially considering United don’t employ a centre-back like him currently.