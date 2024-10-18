Erik ten Hag lives to fight another day. With Thomas Tuchel having been named as the surprise successor to Gareth Southgate for England, the Manchester United boss has at least been able to shake off one potential challenger to his 'throne' at Old Trafford.

The former Ajax man will, however, come up against another possible usurper this weekend, with Thomas Frank - who has been named among the list of candidates to replace Ten Hag - set to be in the opposing dugout as Brentford travel to the Theatre of Dreams.

Currently the man responsible for the Red Devils' worst-ever start to a Premier League season, the 54-year-old can ill afford another slow start on Saturday - not least against a side who have netted inside the first minute on three occasions already this term.

As was the case in 2023/24, however, Ten Hag's task has been made all the more difficult due to the diminishing options at his disposal, with injuries yet again hampering any hopes of mounting a serious charge on the top four...

Man Utd team news

Starting on a positive front, it was revealed that Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are all now back in training at Carrington, with there having been particular concern regarding the Moroccan after he was forced to undergo a heart procedure.

Equally, the club also confirmed that Mason Mount is stepping up his recovery having been absent since the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, while compatriot Luke Shaw - who is yet to featured this season - is also working his way back to full fitness.

Another England star will, however, miss the visit of the Bees, with Harry Maguire set to out for a few weeks following his withdrawal at half-time against Aston Villa, while further bad news was revealed with regard to his Three Lions colleague, Kobbie Mainoo.

The teenage playmaker - who has started every Premier League game this season - is set to be unavailable for a few weeks due to a muscle injury, leaving Ten Hag with a dilemma to solve in the centre of the park.

How Man Utd can replace Kobbie Mainoo

With it unlikely that Mount will be rushed back too quickly, and with Manuel Ugarte having returned with his own issue following his Uruguay commitments, the likelihood is that United will line up with an experienced - to put it kindly - midfield trio of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro on Saturday.

Starting XI - Man Utd 2-1 Brentford - 7 Oct 2023 GK - Andre Onana RB - Diogo Dalot CB - Harry Maguire CB - Jonny Evans LB - Victor Lindelof CM - Sofyan Amrabat CM - Casemiro RW - Bruno Fernandes CAM - Mason Mount LW - Marcus Rashford ST - Rasmus Hojlund

Prior to lining up together away at Porto prior to the international break, that ageing triumvirate hadn't lined up together from the start for almost 13 months. As The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell stated, that display in Portugal showcased the "reasons for that".

In need of some fresh legs to inject some youthful energy into the side in the absence of Mainoo, one might consider looking at young Toby Collyer, although it is another academy graduate who should also be worthy of a shout.

It's been a rough year for 20-year-old Dan Gore following an injury-disrupted spell on loan at Port Vale in the second half of last season, resulting in the midfield maestro making just one appearance for the club.

Slowly but surely, the Englishman - who made his debut under Ten Hag last season in the Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace - has worked his way back to fitness, having started the last two Premier League 2 games for the U21 side, captaining the team on both occasions.

As the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler reported, Ten Hag was in attendance to watch the U21s in action against Hertha Berlin last week, with the one-time Utrecht boss particularly keen to keep an eye on Gore's progress.

The man who lined up alongside Mainoo in the 2022 FA Youth Cup triumph, Gore has earned rave reviews throughout his time in the academy ranks, with talent scout Jacek Kulig hailing him as "one of the most interesting players of his generation in England".

Only two first-team appearances have come his way so far, although the youngster was notably named on the bench for United's trip to Porto, showcasing a sign of how highly regarded he is by the senior coaching staff.

Those in the academy too, have also lavished him with praise in the recent past, with youth coach Mark Dempsey describing him as a "proper footballer" and a "leader", while also stating that he's the type of player who can "get fans of their seats".

At a time where United - who have scored the second fewest goals in the division - are starving supporters of excitement, the inclusion of a player like Gore could well be what is needed to help lift spirits.

Of course, it would be a bold call from Ten Hag, but with his future still on the line, he'd be better off falling on his sword, rather than playing it safe.