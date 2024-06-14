This summer, the aim at Manchester United is to undertake and complete a rebuild, with a focus on signing value-for-money and promising talent.

One of their main targets is Jarrad Branthwaite, and it’s been reported that the Red Devils have now agreed personal terms with the player, but Everton want £80m.

However, it’s clear that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS won’t get drawn into overpaying for individuals like United’s previous owners, which may make the club look for alternatives.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a United target that can make INEOS forget about Branthwaite simply due to his brilliance.

Man Utd’s search for a new centre back

According to a report from transfer expert David Ornstein via The Athletic, Man Utd are keen on making Leny Yoro a Red.

It’s mentioned that they’re ‘actively pursuing’ the defender alongside rivals Liverpool, but it’s Real Madrid that are the favourites to secure his signature.

The Lille president confirmed this week that Yoro will be allowed to leave this summer, which will put clubs on high alert.

Ratcliffe is ‘pushing hard’ to sign the French ace due to the ‘rarity of such a fine talent being available.’

Why Yoro could be even better than Branthwaite

It’s fair to say that Yoro has been one of the most highly-rated talents in France for a few years now, especially after making his debut as a 16-year-old.

His involvement increased during the 2022/23 campaign, making eight Ligue 1 starts, but it was last season when he really developed into an elite prospect.

Operating as a right-sided centre-half, Yoro made 30 starts in the league, keeping 13 clean sheets, while also starring across his seven UEFA Conference League appearances.

But why exactly are Man United and plenty of European giants all chasing the centre back? And how could he prove to be even better than Branthwaite?

Branthwaite vs Yoro 23/24 League Stats Stats (per 90) Branthwaite Yoro Touches 51.73 71.31 Passes completed 31.92 58.28 Pass accuracy 79.8% 92.1% Tackles 1.91 1.21 Clearances 4.71 3.27 Interceptions 1.44 1.21 Via FBref

Well, first of all, the Lille defender is performing like a seasoned professional on a weekly basis, despite being just 18 years old.

As you can see, Yoro is the definition of a modern-day defender who excels with the ball at his feet, potentially even more so than defensively.

As displayed via his high touches, passes completed, and pass accuracy, the number 15 truly excels in possession, even more so than the England international, retaining the ball brilliantly and helping the side maintain control, which makes him a “world-class” talent, as per football scout Jacek Kulig.

Whether he’s under pressure or tasked with taking on a key role in build-up, Yoro thrives, and unlike Branthwaite, who played for a team with just 40.6% possession last season, he’s already evidenced he would slot into United’s setup.

From a defensive perspective, Yoro is somewhat similar to Raphael Varane in regards to the fact that he does everything at his own pace, rarely exposing himself and only engaging when confident that the ball can be won.

That, as well as being in a more dominant team than Everton, are the reasons why his defensive stats are inferior to Branthwaite’s, but in truth, they’re both simply excellent defenders.

Overall, surely INEOS will refuse to pay anywhere close to the 21-year-old’s extreme £80m price tag, and therefore, their attention could switch to the incredible Yoro, who could just prove to be the best option regardless.