With Ineos and Sir Jim Ratcliffe now calling the shots, Manchester United are set to undergo a complete overhaul this summer.

Movement has already occurred behind the scenes, with Omar Berrada becoming the club’s new chief executive and plenty of backroom staff departing.

That is said to be the case for plenty of the current squad members at Old Trafford, with outgoings expected to potentially hit double figures.

However, those leaving will obviously make room for arrivals, with a centre back one of the key positions that’s been identified as a priority signing.

Man Utd’s search for a centre-back

According to reports from Colombia via TuttoMercato, Man United are set to be in a tussle for the signature of Jhon Lucumi.

The 25-year-old defender currently plays his football at Bologna in Italy, impressing enough to gain interest from the Red Devils and Spanish giant Atletico Madrid.

It is estimated that a fee of around €20m (£17m) would be enough to secure the Colombian’s services, but the Serie A side will look to gain as much funds as possible.

That said, the potential problem for United is that Lucumi’s performances in the Copa America could see his worth increase, but not to the level of United’s other centre-back targets.

Man Utd's dream Jarrad Branthwaite alternative

Another player on the list of potential recruits is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, who is set to be on the move at the end of the season.

A report from Mike McGrath via The Telegraph this week stated that United are interested in the defender, but his signature would cost a fee of at least 50m.

Obviously, that figure is a minimum, and it could rise if the Red Devils do decide to sign the 21-year-old, whereas the perhaps wildcard, lesser-known Lucumi could prove to be much better value for money based on his performance this season.

The defender only joined Bologna last season from Genk, starting 33 league games in his first campaign, but he’s really found his feet during his second campaign.

Football analyst Ben Mattinson is particularly a fan of the former Deportivo Cali ace, calling him “ridiculously impressive,” further stating that he’s “one of the most composed I’ve seen in 23/24. Insanely secure on the ball, receives bad passes and deals with them so calmly.”

Lucumi vs Empoli Stats Lucumi Clearances 4 Dribbled past 0 Touches 103 Passes completed 90/93 (97%) Possession lost 3 Via Sofascore

As you can see by his most recent performance against Empoli, Lucumi is the definition of a complete centre-half, and despite being left-footed, he has played as a right-centre back this campaign.

The Colombian would be an excellent partner for Lisandro Martinez, with his technical ability providing Ten Hag’s side with much more control, as shown by his 103 touches, 90 passes, and 97% pass accuracy.

The 6 foot 1 defender is also extremely dynamic, and he could definitely deal with the physicality of the Premier League, as shown by his 75% ground duels win rate.

Overall, Lucumi would be a perfect centre-back for Man United, and at a cheaper price, he could be the perfect alternative to Branthwaite.