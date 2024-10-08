Manchester United’s summer transfer window in 2024 was an interesting period for the Old Trafford club.

Under their newly appointed footballing hierarchy, the Red Devils made six major signings as they looked to improve on an eighth-place finish under Erik ten Hag last season. It has not quite gone to plan yet.

As has often been the theme under the Dutchman, United signed two players whom he coached at Ajax, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. They signed De Ligt’s international teammate with the Netherlands, Joshua Zirkzee, and also added Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte from Ligue 1 sides Lille and PSG respectively.

With Ten Hag’s future currently up in the air, it remains to be seen how United will plan ahead of the 2025 summer window, although they have been linked with one player who could add superb quality to their side.

Man United target Bundesliga midfielder

The player in question here is Bayern Munich and Germany international midfielder Jamal Musiala. The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the premium number 10s in world football and could be on his way out of the Allianz Arena within the next 18 months.

That is because his contract expires in 2026, and there are currently no signs that he will renew his current deal at the German giants. According to a report from The Mirror, via The Express last month, the German rejected the Bavarian club’s most recent contract proposal.

Thus, United, along with arch-rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, North Londoners Arsenal and Spanish giants Real Madrid, are interested in signing the youngster. The report from September suggests he could cost upwards of £120m, which would be a record fee for all of the sides named above.

How Musiala compares to Bruno Fernandes

At just 21 years of age, Musiala’s quality is simply indisputable. He has already played 171 times for Bayern, scoring 46 times and grabbing 34 assists since his breakout term in 2020/21.

This time around, the attacking midfielder has made a superb start to the season. He has already scored three goals and registered two assists in all competitions, with three of those strikes, plus one assist, coming in the German top flight.

Should the Red Devils get the signing of Musiala over the line, they could have their dream replacement for Bruno Fernandes.

United’s captain has been a shadow of himself this season and is yet to find the back of the net in 11 games. He does have four assists, although half of those came in the 7-0 Carabao Cup thrashing of Barnsley, and only one has come in the Premier League.

The United skipper’s form is certainly a cause for concern for Red Devils fans, and signing a replacement within the next few seasons might be on the agenda. Fernandes is 30 years of age, and struggling to find his best form. Musiala could be the dream alternative.

The pair are not necessarily the most competitive of players. Whilst the Portugal international is a high-volume passer in the final third, trying expansive through balls and smart passes from all over the pitch, Musiala is a superb dribbler, a player who glides past defenders and excels in short, sharp combination play and fluid rotations.

With that being said, it is still possible to get an idea of the better this season by comparing underlying stats courtesy of Squawka.

Per 90 minutes this term, Musiala has created more chances with 1.7, and completed more take-ons, with 3.3, than the Portugal star. In contrast, Fernandes averages just one chance created and one completed take-on per game.

Musiala vs Fernandes attacking stats 2024/25 Stat (per 90) Musiala Fernandes Shots in target 1.2 0.5 Chances created 1.7 1 Through balls 0.5 0.4 Forward passes 17.5 12.5 Take-ons completed 3.3 1 Take-on success rate 51.85% 60% Fouls won 3.1 1 Stats from Squawka

Described as someone who has "the potential to win the Ballon d'Or" by his national team boss Julian Nagelsmann, if there is ever a time to replace Fernandes, this could be it. With Musiala’s contract up in just under two seasons, they must pounce quickly to beat their rivals to his signature.

There is no doubt the Bayern superstar is a wonderful player. He is a creative force, a masterful dribbler, and someone who is nowhere near the top of their game yet. It would be a superb acquisition from United and one that would send a real statement to their rivals.