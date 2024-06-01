It’s fair to say that the attacking department at Manchester United has underperformed this season.

Under Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils netted just 57 times in the Premier League, 39 goals less than champions Manchester City, for context.

However, a lack of goals for United’s standard has been a common problem for the Dutch boss, having netted just 58 in the last campaign.

With that in mind, Man United may target a signing who could not only be an alternative to Michael Olise, but might also become their own version of Cole Palmer.

Man Utd want to sign a new attacker this summer

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, via TEAMtalk, Man United are interested in signing Dani Olmo.

It’s mentioned that United potentially even see the RB Leipzig star as a better deal than Olise, whom they’ve been chasing recently.

The Red Devils are currently viewed as the favourites to secure Olmo’s signature, who has a £51m exit clause.

However, the main competition for the Spaniard comes from United’s 'noisy neighbours', who could look to bolster their attacking options.

Why Olmo could be United’s own version of Palmer

There are simply not enough superlatives in the dictionary to describe just how unbelievable Palmer has been for Chelsea this season.

The former Manchester City star has blown all expectations out of the water, scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists in 29 Premier League starts, the most contributions in the division.

Due to his insane output and how he has continuously performed at an insane level, the 22-year-old won the Premier League Young Player of the Season Award, and next season, he's expected to reach similar heights.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be hoping that Olmo can have a similar impact on United as Palmer had on Chelsea, and luckily, there are similarities between the two, according to FBref, who have them classified as alike within their 'similar player' tool.

Palmer vs Olmo 23/24 Stats Stats (per game) Palmer Olmo Non-penalty goals 0.45 0.28 Assists 0.38 0.28 Shots 3.44 2.98 Key passes 2.48 1.93 Passes into final third 4.68 3.92 Successful take-ons 1.79 1.88 Via FBref

Firstly, the duo are both extremely creative players who also know where the back of the net is, which makes them both so unpredictable and dangerous - with Olmo having scored eight times and registered five assists for Leipzig this season.

They’re also extremely technical players who use that to their advantage to work in tight spaces, as shown by their key passes, successful dribbles, and passes into the final third.

On top of that, Palmer and Olmo are both such a threat from in and around the edge of the box, often letting fly from range, which would add another dimension to the United attack.

Furthermore, they’re both versatile due to their ability to operate on the right wing and as a central attacking midfielder, which will give the United manager the opportunity to rotate his squad next season to prevent another injury crisis.

Because he can operate on the right, the “incredible” Spanish gem, as dubbed by football scout Antonio Mango, would help United move on from Olise in the event that they do decide to opt out of a move for the Crystal Palace gem.

Overall, given that the Red Devils have struggled in front of goal, mainly from a creativity standpoint, Olmo would most definitely improve the attack, and if he did arrive, the likes of Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, in particular, would benefit.