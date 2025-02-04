Manchester United came agonizingly close to signing Mathys Tel this January transfer window.

The French winger ended up moving on loan to Tottenham Hotspur on transfer deadline day. That is a deal that could be extended beyond the end of the season because the North Londoners have a buy clause worth £45m.

It was frustrating for the Red Devils to miss out on Tel, which is reportedly because they didn’t want to pay the £5m loan fee requested by Bayern Munich. The Red Devils are certainly looking light in attacking areas, given they loaned out Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa and Antony to Real Betis.

There are only two centre-forwards in the Red Devils squad now, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund. The latter has really struggled for form this season.

Rasmus Hojlund’s form in 2024/25

It has been a really lacklustre campaign in 2024/25 so far for Hojlund. The Dane has managed seven goals and has one assist to his name in 30 games this term, although five of those have come in eight Europa League games.

In 19 top-flight appearances this term, the 22-year-old has scored just two goals, playing 1116 minutes, equal to 12 full 90-minute games. It has been a really poor season in front of goal for the former Atlanta star.

Last term, his debut season at Old Trafford, he got off to a slow start. Hojlund did not score in the Premier League until Boxing Day, but then he could not stop finding the back of the net. He netted seven goals in six games, a run which saw him become the youngest Premier League player to score in six consecutive Premier League games.

Whilst the Dane has shown flashes of brilliance in that famous Red shirt of United, there is heaps of pressure on him to deliver as the first-choice number nine at Old Trafford. He has come under criticism from the likes of Jamies Carragher, who asked “what does he do?” at the end of last season.

With United missing out on Tel, and Hojlund struggling for consistency, manager Ruben Amorim might have to turn to the academy to resolve the goal drought. Luckily, he might have someone waiting in the wings who can add some goals.

Amorim must unleash Man Utd academy star

The youngster in question here is Gabriele Bi