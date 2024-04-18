Manchester United have had some world-class centre forwards in the history of the club, but it’s been somewhat of a problem position in recent years.

Short-term fixes have been brought in, such as Odion Ighalo, Edinson Cavani, and even Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but only the latter put his stamp on the side.

In the summer, Rasmus Hojlund was purchased for £72m from Atalanta, with the transfer being viewed as a long-term solution.

However, United are once again on the hunt for a number nine, one that can provide support for Dane while also serving as a rotation option.

Man Utd want a new striker

According to a report from German outlet SportBILD, via the Manchester Evening News, United are interested in signing Serhou Guirassy.

Prior to this season, the striker was relatively unknown to those outside of Germany, but he’s certainly been making waves this campaign.

The Stuttgart ace has an extremely good value-for-money £17m release clause in his contract this summer, with plenty of clubs keeping an eye on him due to that, including West Ham United.

However, it seems that Sir Jim Ratcliffe views the striker as the perfect replacement for Anthony Martial, who looks set to walk on a free this summer.

Guirassy stats compared to Hojlund and Rashford

Prior to the season, Man United fans were licking their lips at the prospect of Hojlund and Marcus Rashford combining in the final third.

However, the duo haven’t been quite as prolific as anticipated, scoring seven Premier League goals each this season, one behind Bruno Fernandes in pole position.

Across all competitions, their combined tally does reach 21 goals, with the number ten contributing to eight of those, which is a huge decrease compared to last season’s incredible 30.

However, United target Guirassy has been far more clinical in the final third than Ten Hag's duo, and as you can see by the table below, he’s been a level above the duo on almost every front.

Guirassy's 23/24 Bundesliga Stats Stats (per 90) Guirassy League Percentile Goals 1.28 Top 1% Goals/shot 0.30 Top 1% Key passes 2.04 Top 3% Passes completed 25.46 Top 3% Shot-creating actions 3.57 Top 14% Touches (mid 3rd) 23.37 Top 3% Via FBref

The Guinea international has been one of the most in-form strikers on the planet in 2023/24, and his goal-per-game record of 1.28 is simply unbelievable, which equates to 25 Bundesliga goals in 23 matches.

It’s clear that Guirassy is the definition of a clinical “finisher,” as dubbed by reporter Josh Bunting, but he also provided much more than just that, due to his ability to link up play and act as a creative outlet.

The fact that the 28-year-old ranks in the top 3% for touches in the mid-third proves that he likes to drop deep and get involved in build-up, but he’s also clearly a major threat in the box, where he’s a threat with both feet and with his head.

Not only is he comfortable receiving the ball with his back to goal, but he can also be a danger in behind the backline, which would make the United attack far less predictable.

Unlike what Rashford and Hojlund have shown this season, he’s also the type of player to grab a game by the scruff of the neck and lead his side to victory, as shown by the fact that he’s scored in all of Stuttgart’s last six games.

Overall, based on his performances this season and the data, it would be expected that Guirassy - who has enjoyed an "outrageous hot streak", as per The Athletic's Seb Stafford-Bloor - would cost a hefty fee, but for just £17m, United should do everything they can to secure the forward.

With the club's current number nine, Martial, scoring just 12 league goals since the start of 2020/21, a clinical new replacement is certainly needed.