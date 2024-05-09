The future of the Manchester United dugout remains rather uncertain, yet for whoever is in charge at Old Trafford next season, an overhaul of the current squad will certainly be needed following what has been a drab and disappointing campaign on the whole.

Amid reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co are willing to listen to offers for almost every member of the side - excluding the promising trio of Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho - there could well be something of a mass exodus this summer.

That possible raft of outgoings will then spark the need for a wave of quality incomings in Manchester, with INEOS needing to showcase a change in tact in the transfer market, following the years of malaise under the Glazer ownership.

One area that may require strengthening is the full-back ranks, with the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia hampered by injury and with Aaron Wan-Bissaka having just a year left on his current deal, leaving Diogo Dalot as perhaps the only reliable option on the flanks.

The Portuguese could be set to receive some welcome competition this summer if the Red Devils get their way, amid reports that a new right-back could be on the agenda for the new United regime.

Man Utd eyeing Serie A sensation

According to reports in Italy earlier this week, as per Gazzetta.it, United could be in the picture to snap up Inter Milan star, Denzel Dumfries, with the Dutchman seemingly up for grabs with just 12 months remaining on his existing contract at San Siro.

The report indicates that the 28-year-old could be available for a fee in the region of €30m (£26m), making him a relatively astute and affordable option in the modern market - particularly considering the Red Devils splashed out £50m on Wan-Bissaka almost five years ago.

The suggestion is that it is the player himself who is keen to make the jump to the Theatre of Dreams, albeit with that switch likely to be dependent on whether his compatriot, Erik ten Hag, remains at the helm.

Having been a target for United in the past, however, there may be wisdom in pushing for Dumfries even if there is a change in manager, with the flying wing-back boasting the credentials to dazzle in the Premier League.

Dumfries stats in 2023/24

Dumfries has been a central part of Inter's remarkable Serie A dominance this season, racking up three goals and five assists in the league as Simone Inzaghi's side swept the Scudetto.

That takes his total to 30 goal involvements in 130 games in all competitions for the Italian giants, having previously chalked up a similar return of 36 goals and assists in 124 games during his time at former club, PSV Eindhoven.

The Red Devils may be wary of snapping up another figure with Eredivisie connections, but Dumfries' attacking intent is cause for excitement, even if he has typically operated in a more advanced wing-back berth in recent years.

That freedom to bomb forward at will has also seen the in-demand ace create six 'big chances' this season, with Dalot, for instance, creating only five 'big chances' in the Premier League, while the Inter star also ranks in the top 12% among his European peers for assists per 90.

There may be concerns over whether the Rotterdam native can adapt to a more traditional full-back berth, although one solution could arise in the appointment of reported target, Thomas Tuchel, with the German said to be among the contenders to replace Ten Hag this summer.

The Bayern Munich boss did notably deploy a back five during his successful stint at Chelsea, which gleamed a Champions League trophy, thus ensuring Dumfries could slot in comfortably in the Reece James role on the flank.

As Fabrizio Romano reported back in 2022, the Netherlands international was actually a target for those at Stamford Bridge and was "appreciated" by Tuchel, having been described as the "exact profile" that the one-time Paris Saint-Germain boss wants by analyst Ryan Gunness.

Not then just a possible dream signing for Tuchel, Dumfries could also get the best out of one star currently at United, in the form of Hojlund.

How Dumfries could slot in at Man Utd

It's fair to say it's been a mixed bag of a debut season for young Hojlund, with the £72m arrival from Atalanta having scored just eight league goals to date, as part of 14 goals in all competitions in total.

For a 21-year-old to reach that tally is hardly the worst return - particularly when considering Dimitar Berbatov also only scored 14 goals in 2008/09 following his move from Tottenham Hotspur - but as United's current main man in attack, more is certainly needed.

*(Signed in Jan 2004 - Scored 7 in 14 games in 2003/04)

The biggest issue has perhaps been the lack of service that the Dane has received, with The Athletic reporting that between 18 February and Hojlund's goal against Sheffield United last month, he had been restricted to just seven shots.

Perhaps a higher profile striker should be able to create chances for himself, alla Harry Kane, but Hojlund is in desperate need of support from the flanks, something that has not been provided with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Antony typically cutting in on either wing.

Having an overlapping full-back or wing-back who is a natural right footer, like Dumfries, could certainly help to heighten the striker's service, with Rio Ferdinand previously outlining the defender's ability to create:

"He’s not putting balls in willy-nilly, he’s picking people out, those cutbacks have been ever so dangerous. "

As his assist record shows, Dumfries can pick out his teammates with ease from the flanks, ensuring that Hojlund would have far more to work with - a scary prospect for a player who is a "monster in the making", according to talent scout Jacek Kulig.

With only Bruno Fernandes (11) providing more assists among the United squad than the former PSV man (six) has in all competitions in 23/24, there is clear evidence as to why his arrival could benefit United's forwards and Hojlund in particular.

As such, whether or not Ten Hag remains in charge for another season, Dumfries would be a worthy target for Ratcliffe and co.