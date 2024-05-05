Whilst Manchester United are out of the race to finish inside the Premier League's top four, they must still secure a Europa League place before the end of the campaign to salvage something from their up-and-down league season - and the return of a central defender for Erik ten Hag should play a part in achieving that.

Man Utd injury news

Injuries certainly haven't helped Manchester United's season, which is set to end in ultimate failure barring an FA Cup final upset against rivals Manchester City, and Ten Hag has felt the full force of missing certain players. The Dutchman's biggest blow has come at the back, with Casemiro forced to step into the central defensive role and away from his usual midfield position to sum up the Red Devils' struggles.

Now into the final three games of the Premier League season, however, Ten Hag can finally put an end to that experiment and reintroduce some familiar faces in front of Andre Onana. Among those will be Jonny Evans, who Ten Hag confirmed is back in training ahead of his side's clash against an in-form Crystal Palace side on Monday.

The former Ajax manager said via Manchester Evening News: “Jonny returned today in the team training and tomorrow, we will see if it is enough before the two days before the game.”

The veteran defender is among a handful of players facing a late fitness test ahead of the Palace game, with Ten Hag facing a worrying wait when it comes to the availability of several stars.

Manchester United Injuries Possible Return Date (via Premier Injuries) Tyrell Malacia 03/06/2024 Lisandro Martinez 12/05/2024 Raphael Varane 12/05/2024 Luke Shaw 12/05/2024 Marcus Rashford 12/05/2024 Anthony Martial 12/05/2024 Victor Lindelof 12/05/2024 Jonny Evans 06/05/2024 Scott McTominay 06/05/2024 Bruno Fernandes 06/05/2024 Willy Kambwala No Return Date

So, whilst Evans is set to return, United could still be forced to field a weakened side up against a Palace side who are beginning to find their best form under new boss Oliver Glasner.

Return of "fantastic" Evans should boost Man Utd

The return of any central defender would have helped United at this stage, such is their current shortage, but the added experience of Evans certainly helps, especially as the FA Cup final nears. Not many would have said that at the start of the season, but the fact that 36-year-old Evans has been thrust into a reliable role is more of a spotlight on United's failed recruitment rather than on a player who has faced a tough battle to gain a place.

Nonetheless, it is a chance that came the way of Evans and it is one that he has unexpectedly taken hold of to earn praise from the likes of Manchester United legend and former teammate Wayne Rooney, who believed like many that he would be defensive cover and nothing more.

Rooney said via the Daily Mail when news of Evans' arrival emerged last summer: "I’ve literally just seen it. Dripped through before coming in. Yeah, I think Jonny is a fantastic player. Obviously, he’s had his injuries over the last couple of years but I haven’t seen any details of it. I’m assuming he’s signed as cover and [in case] there are any injuries to the centre-backs that are starting."