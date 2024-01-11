Manchester United have failed to impress on every front this season.

Erik ten Hag’s side are currently eighth in the Premier League, but by the end of the weekend’s action, they could be in the bottom half of the table.

With that in mind, the boss will be desperate to improve his squad as United aim to climb into a European spot.

Man Utd transfers latest – Fernandes repeat inbound

According to The Sun, Man United have submitted a bid for Morten Hjulmand that would involve Facundo Pellistri moving in the opposite direction.

However, it has been rejected by Sporting, who will settle for not a penny less than his £69m release clause.

This represents quite the price hike for a man who was signed from Lecce for only £15m back in the summer of 2023.

The Red Devils scouts have been watching the midfielder this season, but a move this January is looking unlikely.

How Morten Hjulmand compares to Bruno Fernandes

It is reasonable to say that Bruno Fernandes has been United’s best signing since Sir Alex Ferguson's era. The Portuguese magician has become arguably the most important player in the side since joining from Sporting for £46.5m.

Over 212 games, the 29-year-old has registered 129 goal contributions and now wears the captain's armband.

Ten Hag will be hoping that he can repeat the Fernandes masterclass by signing another Sporting midfielder in the January transfer window, in the form of Hjulmand.

The Danish midfielder only joined Sporting in the summer, but his influence on the side has been enormous. The 24-year-old has featured in 24 matches this season, scoring one goal and creating two, while often playing in the midfield two of a 3-4-2-1 formation. In that respect, he's positionally different to the aforementioned Fernandes but their ability to influence the play is vast.

But what is Hjulmand’s style of play based on statistics from the 2023/24 Primeira Liga season?

Hjulmand's Stats Stats (per 90) Hjulmand Ranking in Portugal Touches 70.97 Top 17% Passes completed 53.45 Top 11% Pass completion % 86.1% Top 14% Tackles 2.58 Top 16% Dribblers tackled 1.25 Top 14% Ball recoveries 7.11 Top 23% Stats via FBref

The former Serie A star is a player who likes to get on the ball and dictate the play, as highlighted by his high number of touches and passes completed. If the move was to be completed, Hjulmand would slot alongside Kobbie Mainoo and replace Scott McTominay in the starting XI.

The FC Kobenhaven youth player would bring control to the United midfield, which the Scot currently doesn’t, as his touches and passes completed per 90 is in the bottom 20% of Premier League midfielders, according to FBref.

Furthermore, Hjulmand is extremely solid out of possession, even being labelled as a “monster” by football journalist Zach Lowy.

The Sporting rock protects the backline with a proactive approach, and he often regains possession via tackles and reading the game to recover the ball.

The fact he can tackle dribblers would also make United much more secure in transitions, which is where Ten Hag’s team have been vulnerable.

Overall, Hjulmand is a typical defensive midfielder who would provide so much security to the United team. Although the fee is steep, Ten Hag should look to repeat the Fernandes trick this month.