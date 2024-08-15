Over the years, Manchester United have had a surprisingly low number of Brazilian players representing the club. Despite the rich history of the Red Devils and the unbelievable quality of players produced by Brazil across the generations, there have been just nine players from Seleção Canarinho who have pulled on that famous red shirt.

Indeed, two of those players are still at the club, although both had indifferent seasons in 2023/24. One of those is Casemiro, who has played 84 times for United, chipping in with 12 goals from midfield. The other is Antony, although the winger has a frustrating record for the Red Devils, having scored just 11 times in 82 appearances.

Three of the nine players also represented United since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. That includes Fred, the club’s all-time top-scoring Brazilian, with 14 goals in 213 games. That is a record Casemiro and Antony could both break this summer. The other two are Alex Telles and Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira.

Four Brazilian players played for the club during Ferguson’s reign at Old Trafford. It was not uncommon to see twins Fabio and Rafael play at left-back and right-back respectively, although the latter played far more, with 170 appearances for United. They were part of the same 2008 double-winning side as Anderson, who featured for the club on 181 occasions. Kleberson is the ninth Brazilian rounding out the list.

In recent days, the Red Devils have been linked with another Brazilian, who would become the tenth name on this list if he signed for the club this summer.

Man United's search for a winger

The player in question here is Barcelona and Brazil international winger Raphinha. The 27-year-old has put in some good contributions for the La Liga giants since joining he club two years ago, but has been linked with a move away this summer.

As reported earlier this week, United have entered the fray to sign the right-winger this summer, and are one of the sides who are showing a keen interest, given they are reportedly close to selling Antony.

He has previously been linked with a move back to the Premier League, as well as a switch to Saudi Arabia, with the LaLiga side seemingly willing to cash in this summer.

In terms of a price for the winger, Blaugrana would accept a deal with at least £51m, given they are desperate for money after bringing Dani Olmo to the club. More players could yet follow the former Leeds United man out of the club this summer.

Why Raphinha would be a good signing

During the 2023/24 season, the Brazilian put up some impressive numbers under former manager, and club legend, Xavi. He played 37 games in all competitions, scoring ten goals and grabbing 13 assists.

In the top flight in Spain, Raphinha played just 28 times, although managed to score six times and register nine assists, with three goals and four assists coming in just seven Champions League appearances.

Should the Red Devils sign the 27-year-old this summer, he could become a direct replacement for Antony who, as mentioned earlier, has been tipped to depart Old Trafford during the transfer window.

Unlike his countryman, United’s number 21 had a poor campaign last term. In 38 games in all competitions, he scored three goals and registered two assists, with one each of those coming in 29 Premier League appearances.

Despite the duo both being Brazilian right-wingers, there are few similarities in their play style. Raphinha is a dynamic attacker, capable of taking on his man in one-vs-one situations and beating him on the outside or inside before looking for a cross or a shot. He is the type of player you “pay to watch”, as football scout Antonio Mango described him.

In contrast, Antony is a one-dimensional winger, who has one trick; cut inside on his left foot and shoot, looking to bend the ball into the top left corner. It has worked for him in the past but has now become too predictable and is easy to stop for most top-flight clubs, having been described as a "one-trick pony" by club legend Paul Scholes.

The gap in their quality is also clear when comparing their stats on FBref. Firstly, Raphinha leads the way in creative passing numbers. He averages 0.59 assists per 90 minutes compared to 0.07 for Antony, and plays 2.7 key passes, with the United winger averaging just 1.5 each game.

Expected Assists (xA) is a metric designed to measure the probability of a pass becoming a goal assist.

Raphinha vs. Antony creative passing stats Stat (per 90) Raphinha Antony Assists 0.59 0.07 Expected assists 0.33xA 0.13xA Key passes 2.7 1.5 Passes into the final third 2.57 1.77 Passes into the penalty box 2.11 1.97 SAtats from FBref

One area where their stats are far closer is their dribbling numbers, which the former Ajax winger actually edges in the comparison. Raphinha completes 3.22 progressive carries each game, with Antony averaging slightly more, at 3.22. The former Leeds winger also averages slightly less carries into the penalty box per 90, with 1.51 compared to his countryman’s 1.56.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

However, Barcelona’s number 11, famously worn by Brazilian legends Neymar and Rivaldo before him, has a better average take-on success rate. He completes 52.2% of his take-ons per 90 minutes, compared to just 36.6% from Antony.

Barca’s former manager Xavi called Raphinha “one of the best players in the world” and for a fee of around £51m, this could be a deal United look to do. If they end up selling both Antony and Jadon Sancho, who was close to joining PSG, they will need depth on the right wing and competition for young Amad.

A deal to sign Raphinha could be a great opportunity for the Red Devils this summer, and one they might not be able to miss out on.