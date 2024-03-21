It takes some doing that on a day in which Antony scored a right-footed goal - yes, really - and Amad Diallo netted a last-gasp winner to book a place in the last four of the FA Cup, there was in fact another Manchester United star who grabbed all the headlines, Kobbie Mainoo.

Facing off against Liverpool's first-choice midfield of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo - a trio who have helped Jurgen Klopp's side to the Premier League summit this season - the teen playmaker encountered arguably his toughest test yet, albeit a test he passed with flying colours.

In the opening exchanges, in particular, the 18-year-old was the driving force in United's midfield ranks, bursting forward at will and weaving his way past defenders in a manner that saw journalist Samuel Luckhurst even liken him to a certain Lionel Messi during the game.

So impressive was the teenager that even the typically cautious Gareth Southgate was moved from afar, the England boss changing his mind regarding Mainoo's status in the Three Lions' set-up, just a matter of days after suggesting the Red Devils ace was not yet ready for a senior role.

Seemingly in line to become a superstar for both club and country in the years to come, the Stockport native is putting his first-team colleagues back at Old Trafford to shame, having undoubtedly become the figure to build the side around - either under Erik ten Hag or the Dutchman's potential replacement...

That rapid rise has not come without its drawbacks for other members of the squad, however, with Christian Eriksen among those scrambling to keep pace with the next poster boy at the Theatre of Dreams...

Christian Eriksen's season in numbers

Plucked on a free transfer back in the summer of 2022, at the time Eriksen appeared set to merely be an experienced replacement for the departing Juan Mata - the type of player who could unlock a defence late in on in a game off the bench.

Few thought, however, that the Dane would cement a regular role for himself in Ten Hag's starting lineup, yet with a protracted pursuit of Frenkie de Jong failing to bear fruit, the former Ajax boss got creative.

Lining up alongside Casemiro for much of 2022/23, Eriksen was certainly an effective presence prior to his cruel injury blow in January last year, the one-time Tottenham Hotspur man scoring twice and registering ten assists in all competitions.

Unfortunately for the now-32-year-old, those displays have not been replicated so far this term, with the ageing talent scoring just once and providing only two assists to date, that solitary strike having come against Nottingham Forest back in August.

Amid the rise of Mainoo - and the increased role for nine-goal hero, Scott McTominay - Eriksen has almost become something of a forgotten man under Ten Hag of late, making just one substitute appearance across the last seven league games.

Unsurprisingly, the 126-cap international is unsatisfied by that backseat role and has only recently vocalised his frustration after linking up with his Danish colleagues, with it yet to be seen whether he will have a long-term future back at his club beyond this summer.

With just over a year left on his current deal - and with reports rife that he could be sold at the end of the season - Eriksen's days certainly may be numbered after just two years in Manchester, with United wise to already be contemplating potential replacements.

The players who could replace Christian Eriksen

The nature of Eriksen's slide down the pecking order would suggest that in essence he has already been replaced, with the emergence of Mainoo ensuring that Ten Hag has found a more youthful, mobile presence to lineup alongside Casemiro.

With Mainoo also able to slot into that deeper role, however, - and with Casemiro himself potentially set to be on his way this summer - there is still seemingly a long-term vacancy to be filled alongside the teenager.

Mason Mount, of course, was signed last summer to potentially fill that number eight void, yet the jury is out on what the Englishman's best position actually is, having typically operated as a number ten or on the flanks during his time at Chelsea.

That myriad of factors could then open the door to a player who is currently away from the club out on loan, with young Dan Gore seemingly a ready-made replacement for next season and beyond.

Dan Gore's stats at Port Vale

The 19-year-old has already enjoyed two brief tastes of first-team action for United this season, notably making his debut off the bench during the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup back in September.

That "deserved" senior bow - as Ten Hag noted at the time - had come after the youngster had also sparkled during pre-season while with the first-team ranks, notably showcasing his creative flair after registering a stunning assist for Donny van de Beek against Lyon.

Not only capable of such a pass that Eriksen himself would likely be proud of, Gore is also the type of figure who "leads by example" - as per youth coach Mark Dempsey - indicating that he may not be overawed if plunged into the senior set-up on a permanent basis next term.

Also listing his array of qualities, Dempsey went on to state last year: "I like to see him play football because he’s one of them to get fans off their seats. He smashes into people, technically he’s fantastic and he’s been terrific all season. He’s been captain a number of times and personality-wise, he’s a quiet boy, but he’s a leader."

A player who can get 'fans off their seats' is likely to go down well in front of a packed Old Trafford crowd, a fact Gore knows all too well having been part of the side that claimed FA Youth Cup glory on home soil back in 2022, lining up alongside that man Mainoo in the centre of midfield.

Clearly already comfortable operating as part of a duo with his teen colleague, that could be a partnership that blossoms at United in the first-team ranks before too long, with Gore currently gaining further first-team experience on loan at Port Vale.

Although the England U20 international has thus far featured just once for the League One side following his January switch, that lack of game time has been as a result of a frustrating injury blow that he sustained following his debut against Portsmouth almost two months ago.

Dan Gore's Port Vale debut 54 minutes 41 touches 16 accurate passes 3/4 ground duels won 15x possession lost 2 fouls won 2 clearances 1 tackle made Stats via Sofascore

Alas, that setback may simply just be another part of the player's development, with it not set to define whether or not he is able to make a success of himself back at his parent club.

The recipient of the Denzil Haroun Reserve-Team Player of the Year award for 2022/23, Gore is certainly held in high regard among those at United, and if Eriksen is to be sent packing before too long, the Prestwich native is deserving of a chance to try and replace him.