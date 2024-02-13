Manchester United seem to finally be finding their feet this season, with a huge 2-1 victory over Aston Villa being the latest sign of progress.

However, there was a frustrating defensive setback for Erik ten Hag, with yet another defender being forced off early.

With that in mind, let’s look at an academy prospect who could be drafted into the first team in the near future.

The left-back situation at Man United

The left-back position in the United starting XI is Luke Shaw’s, but his lack of availability often leaves the side in a difficult position.

When he’s in the team and playing consistently, there aren’t many better left-backs in the Premier League, as displayed by Shaw ranking in the top 8% for passes into the final third and top 10% for touches per game last season in the league, as per FBref.

However, the Englishman has already missed 16 games this season, and he was subbed off at the break against Villa due to a “precaution,” as per the former Ajax boss.

The issue lies in the lack of depth behind Shaw, with Tyrell Malacia not playing a game all season due to injury, Alvaro Fernandez being sent to Benfica in January, and Sergio Reguilon’s loan deal ending last month.

Harry Amass could be handed a huge opportunity

Usually, Diogo Dalot would fill in at left-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka starting at right-back in the absence of Shaw, but with the former Crystal Palace man also injured, the Dutch tactician doesn’t have many options.

Victor Lindelof attempted to fill in during the second half at the weekend, but he struggled massively, particularly in possession, where he had 81% pass accuracy.

However, the hidden gem that could solve Ten Hag’s issue is 16-year-old Harry Amass. The youngster joined from Watford last summer, and he has already been included in first-team training in the past week, after being a “standout” in the youth setup, as per football creator Alice Abrahams.

The full-back has already been recognised as “Luke Shaw’s successor” by journalist Alex Turk, and he is extremely highly rated by many.

Amass’ performance against Galatasaray in the UEFA Youth League highlighted his strengths, as shown by the table below.

Amass v Galatasaray Stats Amass Minutes 56 Tackles 1 Interceptions 1 Shots 2 Successful dribbles 3 (3) Touches 55 Stats via Sofascore

The former Hornet is the definition of an attacking fullback who likes to dribble past opponents, cross the ball, and even shoot at goal, which all indicate that he is extremely confident in his own ability. Abrahams further supports this by describing him as a "real modern technical full-back."

He’s also a steady defender who is comfortable on the ball while also not being afraid to progress the play and create, which is very reminiscent of Shaw.

Although Amass is extremely inexperienced, Ten Hag has proven that he’s not afraid to give youth a chance if they are good enough, and given his lack of options, we could see him in the squad on Sunday.