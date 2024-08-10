Manchester United will once again cross swords with their big rivals, Manchester City, in the Community Shield on Saturday at Wembley Stadium. The traditional season opener for English clubs will see the two teams meet at the 90,000-seater stadium in North London for the second time in as many games.

Their final game of the last campaign saw the two Mancunian teams face off at Wembley, too, in the FA Cup final. That was a game in which the Red Devils ran out 2-1 winners, thanks to goals from academy graduate pair Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. Two years prior, the young duo were part of the team that won the FA Youth Cup - some rise.

Mainoo’s breakout season in 2023/24 for the Red Devils saw him play 33 times, and become a crucial part of Erik ten Hag’s midfield. His performances were so impressive that he managed to earn a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, where he eventually became a starter for the Three Lions, too.

The Red Devils are set to have a few absentees for the game at Wembley on Saturday, with Ten Hag confirming his team news in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Man Utd team news for Community Shield

United’s Dutch manager, who is about to enter his third season at the helm at Old Trafford despite coming close to the sack last season, confirmed some key team news in his press conference before the season-opening Manchester Derby.

Much of that related to United’s defence, where they have already struggled with injury issues and players returning to the club with a lack of fitness after international tournaments. One of those players is Harry Maguire. Ten Hag explained the former United captain is a "question mark for Saturday" after he missed the end of the preseason tour with injury.

Maguire’s long-term centre-back partner Victor Lindelof could also be a doubt for the game due to injury and is not thought to have not travelled to London. However, it is not only the Swede who has not made the trip. Two of United’s most experienced fullbacks, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have also not travelled, as reported by UtdDistrict.

Shaw seems to be having his fitness managed after minimal participation at Euro 2024, which means 17-year-old left-back Harry Amass could make his debut. Wan-Bissaka is days away from a move to West Ham, which could be the reason behind his absence from, the squad.

In other team news for United, new centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee might only make an appearance off the bench against City. That comes after Ten Hag confirmed United will "need time to fit him in" as he adapts to his new club following a transfer from Bologna.

Ten Hag could start Man Utd debutant vs Man City

Another shock move that Ten Hag could pull off ahead of the Community Shield is to start 20-year-old defensive midfielder Toby Collyer. The former Brighton academy player was on the bench at the back end of last season and played a crucial part in every one of the Red Devil’s pre-season games.

Collyer stats from Man Utd's preseason tour to USA Statistics Arsenal Real Betis Liverpool Minutes 45 28 62 Touches 18 21 40 Passes completed 6/12 (50%) 14/16 (88%) 24/26 (92%) Long balls completed 1/2 2/2 1/1 Duels won 2/2 1/1 0/6 Tackles won 1/1 N/A 0/1 Interceptions 3 1 1 Stats from SofaScore

Given United’s injury issues at centre-back on Saturday, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro could slot in at centre-back, a role he performed seven times last term in the midst of an injury crisis. This could open the door for Collyer to slot into the base of United’s midfield.

The promising youngster could follow in Mainoo’s footsteps and become "Ten Hag’s next youth project" as football analyst H explained on X. He has a lot of impressive attributes which make him an ideal candidate to play in midfield for the Red Devils against City.

United’s number 43 is composed on the ball, acting like a metronome in the centre of the park. Whilst he does not do anything flashy, he does the basics to a very high standard, a desirable trait for Ten Hag’s side.

He is also confident receiving the ball under pressure, able to receive the ball off the back four and then turn away from oncoming defenders in order to progress United forward, which H also points out in his post on X. This is not necessarily a profile United have from a number six in their squad, so it once again makes him important to the Red Devils.

Out of possession, the former Seagulls starlet, who joined in 2022 from the South Coast, is also a good dueller out of possession, largely thanks to his long legs, which can make him an effective ball-winner.

However, H points out in a separate post exactly what makes him such an ideal academy prospect to be promoted to United’s first team. Specifically, that is the midfielder’s impressive "positional, tactical understanding and communication" when at the base of midfield, especially in build-up situations.

For someone so young to understand the game to such an extent is also a crucial trait to possess. Ten Hag might not worry if he has to slot Collyer straight into the midfield against City, given his understanding of the game and talent in and out of possession.

The Dutchman is certainly not afraid of giving an opportunity to a young midfielder. Last pre-season, United fans saw Mainoo play a key role in the tour of the USA like Collyer did, and only an injury disrupted his path to the first team. They could well be looking at the second coming of the England international in that sense.

In Collyer, United could have their next star academy graduate, and although it would be a baptism of fire, a first-team opportunity against City on Saturday could be the best chance to give him a competitive debut.