Manchester United are known as a club that gives the youth an opportunity to shine, and that has been no different this season.

Kobbie Mainoo is the main player to have taken the Premier League by storm - recently scoring the winner away to Wolverhampton Wanderers - but Willy Kambwala and Omari Forson are also examples of that being true.

Alejandro Garnacho was the breakout ace of last season, and he has excelled this campaign with seven goals in all competitions, but let's take a look at who Erik ten Hag could give a chance to next.

Carrington's finest

As mentioned, Mainoo has developed into a key player for the Red Devils this campaign after making his debut against Everton towards the end of November. The 18-year-old has played 12 more games since, starting all of United's last five matches and scoring twice in the process.

However, the prime example of someone who all academy players should mirror after progressing through the ranks at Carrington is Marcus Rashford, who is now valued at £85m by CIES Football Observatory.

The number ten burst onto the scene in February 2016, scoring on his Premier League debut against Arsenal and scoring on his United debut in the Europa League.

His goal-scoring ability and pace have frightened opposition defenders ever since, and he has scored 128 goals in 387 appearances for his boyhood club, which the forward has described as a "dream come true."

At just 26 years of age, the Wythenshawe star is already on his way to becoming a United legend, despite the constant criticism he receives from the fanbase, and he has been one of the standout performers over a decade of frustration, disappointment, and underperformance.

Shola Shoretire could be next to shine

Shola Shoretire is a youth player who has been around for years, and it was around three years ago this month that he made his debut in the Premier League against Newcastle.

It was that season that he also made his UEFA Europa League debut, was United's top scorer in the Premier League 2 and won the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award, which is what Rashford won in the 2015/16 season.

Last campaign, the English attacker gained first-team experience in the men's game as he enjoyed a 16-game loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in League One, where he netted just once.

Shoretire's 2023/24 Stats Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 2 9 4 4 EFL Trophy 3 2 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see, the 20-year-old is absolutely dominating every opponent in the youth team this season, and he is just waiting for another opportunity to thrive in the first team.

He did get minutes during United's pre-season tour, but he didn't get the chance to play with the frequent starters, although it shouldn't be too long until he gets his chance, as he is a "special player" according to Statman Dave - and based on the clip below, it is difficult to disagree.

Shoretire is just as much of a goal-scorer as he is a creator, which makes him just like Rashford, who has 74 career assists for the Red Devils.

Ten Hag will hope that another English attacker breaking through the academy could reach similar levels as the England international and become Rashford 2.0.