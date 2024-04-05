The Manchester United fanbase will be left frustrated, angered, and potentially in disbelief at what they are seeing this season.

Last night’s 4-3 defeat to Chelsea further damaged the reputation of Erik ten Hag, in what was yet another example of horrific game management.

By the 20th minute, the Red Devils were already two goals behind, but somehow, the score line was 2-2 at halftime, thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes.

Amazingly, the visitors completed the comeback in the 67th minute, with the Argentine scoring a brace, but all the hard work was undone with a last-ditch double from Cole Palmer, who scored in the 100th and 101st minute to pick up three points and take home the match ball.

The game was yet another one to forget for the majority in red on the field, with one player in particular even being worse than Diogo Dalot.

Diogo Dalot’s performance against Chelsea

On the whole this season, Dalot has been one of the most consistent performers for the Red Devils, with his continuous availability being extremely important amid the defensive injury crisis.

However, the Portuguese defender was way off the mark against Chelsea, playing as a left-back with the task of stopping the incredible Palmer.

In truth, the defender was rather solid in the first half, even setting up Fernandes’ equaliser with a delicious cross to the back post.

On the other hand, he was caught out a few times, as highlighted by his five fouls, with one of them being the most defining moment of the game, conceding a penalty with moments to go.

Overall, it was a night to forget for the 25-year-old, but he still wasn’t the worst individual on the field.

Casemiro must immediately be dropped

After being excluded from the starting lineup against Brentford at the weekend, Casemiro returned against Chelsea, where he failed to have any positive impact whatsoever.

In harsh reality, as each game goes by, the midfielder’s ability to perform to the standards needed is decreasing, and the speed of the Premier League is becoming a tad overwhelming.

Nonetheless, the Manchester Evening News handed Casemiro a 6/10 rating for his performance against the Blues, with even Samuel Luckhurst stating that he was 'often exposed'.

Casemiro vs Chelsea Stats Casemiro Tackles 0 Interceptions 0 Dribbled past 2 Ground duels lost 4/5 Pass accuracy 84% Via Sofascore

Bearing in mind that Casemiro was the only defensive midfielder in the starting lineup, for him to make zero tackles and no interceptions is rather embarrassing, especially when the fact that he was dribbled past twice is added to the mix.

For context, the number 18’s partner, Kobbie Mainoo, made three tackles and two interceptions, but it wasn’t like the 32-year-old offered much on the ball either, as shown by his passing statistics.

In truth, Casemiro’s inability to cover ground efficiently was highlighted, underlined, and circled, with his lack of athleticism costing the team massively. He’s even weak in the duel and during individual battles nowadays, as shown by the fact he lost four of his five ground duels.

Unfortunately, Casemiro is often a passenger who’s always a step behind the play, and his lack of presence in the middle of the park is one of the reasons why Man United have now conceded 109 shots in their last four Premier League matches, with 28 of those coming at Stamford Bridge.

Overall, it’s quite clear that the former Real Madrid man must be dropped and even moved on in the summer, because despite his experience and track record, he’s currently offering very little.

If you’re Sofyan Amrabat sitting on the bench, you must be questioning the decision-making of the boss and thinking, surely I can’t do much worse? Even if the Moroccan has been underwhelming himself.