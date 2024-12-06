Desperately in need of fresh faces under Ruben Amorim, Manchester United are now reportedly chasing a former Manchester City gem who has become a star player since leaving the Etihad.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have expectedly had a mixed start under Amorim, who was always unlikely to make an instant impact from the off given just how great a task he has on his hands. Opening his tenure with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town, the former Sporting Club boss has since defeated Bodo/Glimt 3-2, thrashed Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford and suffered defeat in his first real test against Premier League title contenders Arsenal.

What has instantly become clear in the last four games is just how much work there is to be done at Old Trafford. Manchester United simply must get things right on the transfer front with Amorim in charge. Names such as Viktor Gyokeres and Nico Williams have already been linked to the Premier League giants and they must ensure that whoever arrives perfectly slots into their new manager's system.

The attacking duo aren't the only ones stealing the headlines as of late, either. According to Bild via Sport Witness, Manchester United are now chasing the signature of Felix Nmecha, who has become a Bundesliga star since leaving Manchester City in 2021.

Having sent scouts to watch the midfielder in Borussia Dortmund's recent 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich, Manchester United may hope to fend off the equally-interested Newcastle United and Chelsea in 2025. The deal won't come cheap, however, with Dortmund reportedly set to demand an "immoral sum of money" to part ways with Nmecha, who they signed for £25m.

The Red Devils may well act with plenty of caution too, given that the last ex-Manchester City graduate who went on to star at Borussia Dortmund before completing a move to Old Trafford was big-money flop Jadon Sancho.

"Creative" Nmecha could partner Ugarte

As things stand, Amorim's 3-4-2-1 formation has seen Bruno Fernandes take a step back into a deeper midfield role alongside Manuel Ugarte, with Mason Mount and Alejandro Garnacho pushing on into the two advanced roles. But the new manager is seemingly just making do with the options at his disposal, making reinforcements all the more important.

The arrival of Nmecha would hand Ugarte a more natural partner and allow Fernandes to push on into the more advanced role in what would crucially get the absolute best out of the Manchester United captain.

Nmecha certainly seems ready to finally make his mark in the Premier League after being denied at Manchester City, having started seven of Dortmund's Bundesliga games so far this season, scoring twice and assisting once from midfield. It's a rise that's been coming since his Wolfsburg days too, when U23 scout Antonio Mango described the midfielder as "creative".

Potentially attempting the task that Sancho left incomplete, Nmecha could come back to haunt Manchester City by joining their arch rivals in 2025.