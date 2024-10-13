The current international break represented an ideal opportunity to get rid of Erik ten Hag but the Manchester United manager is still at the helm and is now gearing up for the fixtures that present themselves in the next few weeks.

You cannot blame the ownership for sticking by him after handing out a new contract over the summer. You always have to stand by your decisions as best you can.

However, questions must be raised over why he was given an extension in the first place. The FA Cup triumph over Manchester City clearly bought him some time but it shouldn't have.

The style of play, transfer business and his man management all leave plenty to be desired and perhaps unsurprisingly, it's now getting worse. The Red Devils sit 14th in the Premier League table having endured their worst start to campaign after seven games.

So, if Ten Hag does get the boot, who could take over?

One of the most sought-after names from a Man United perspective has been that of Thomas Tuchel. Talks were reportedly held with the German before giving Ten Hag new terms but a move didn't materialise.

Tuchel is still one of the main candidates on United's shortlist but with the former Bayern Munich manager now also in the frame for the England job, they will be hard-pressed to tempt him to Old Trafford.

Another name is Sporting boss Ruben Amorim. That's according to GIVEMESPORT sources who suggest that he has been 'earmarked' as a potential candidate alongside Tuchel and Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

Amorim was close to taking over at West Ham United in the summer before Julen Lopetegui was given the reins.

The Portuguese boss even flew out to London for talks with the club but was ultimately left unimpressed. His loyalty for Sporting is usually unwavering but he was forced to issue an apology for his actions.

Despite how the last few seasons have gone, United would surely represent a more attractive proposition than West Ham.

Why Ruben Amorim would be a great Ten Hag replacement

At just 39 years of age, the Portuguese is one of the most exciting young coaches in the game having led his side to three League Cups and two league titles during his stint in the capital.

In short - he's pretty damn good and it's hardly a surprise that he has been named "Europe's most wanted" manager by journalist Lewis Steele.

Why has he got that tag? Well, the age certainly helps. He's a breath of fresh air and like someone of Mikel Arteta's stature, is only going to get better.

He's also been compared to former United boss, Jose Mourinho. That's not just because the infancy of his managerial career has occurred in Portugal either. It certainly helps, of course.

Mourinho rose to fame by guiding Porto to a remarkable Champions League victory in 2004 before his Chelsea dynasty got underway. He paved the way for Portuguese coaches on the biggest stage and as Amorim admits, he idolises the now Fenerbahce boss.

"My great reference has always been José Mourinho, but currently, Pep Guardiola is the best coach in the world." - Ruben Amorim

So, why the comparisons? Why is Mourinho so often the reference point for Amorim? Well, it begins with Benfica's success from way back in the 1980s.

Antonio Veloso - who won seven league titles with Benfica in that decade - once held a coaching course alongside the great Mourinho. Who was one of the names in attendance? Amorim.

Amorim's record at Sporting Matches 224 Wins 158 Draws 33 Losses 33 Goals scored 492 Goals conceded 196 Points per game 2.26 League titles 2 Most used player Nuno Santos (194 games) Highest goal scorer Pedro Goncalves (81 goals) Data via Transfermarkt.

Since that course, the two managers have stayed in touch. Unsurprisingly, the former United and Chelsea boss was one of the first people to message him after Sporting knocked Arsenal out of the 2022/23 Europa League. The 'Special One' joked at the time that "the old and the new Mourinho are still in the competition."

So, jesting out the way, let's get down to the serious stuff. How does the 39-year-old coach compare to Ten Hag?

Well, Amorim's communication certainly sounds better. One former colleague told The Daily Mail that "he is loud but never aggressive or rude. He is a leader and makes everyone feel like they are working with him, not below him. But his best (trait) is communicating, making everyone feel united and trusted."

Ten Hag has often struggled to communicate well during his time at Old Trafford, seemingly not just with the media but also with his own players. Are you really resting Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt against Aston Villa, Erik? We think not. They had been dropped.

On the flip side, some have described Amorim as a 'master trash-talker' - how very Mourinho. In that department, he couldn't be more different to Ten Hag, someone who bites back easily in press conferences.

Tom Kundert, a Portuguese football expert, once hailed his attitude with the media: "He is very open in press conferences, happy to respond to all questions - even the stupid ones - with an informative answer. And he also retains a remarkably jovial demeanour, even when the pressure is on."

Instead, Ten Hag is a very serious character. There's nothing wrong with that, but he's easily triggered and easily upset too. That type of character never floats well in the Premier League, let alone at a club like Manchester United.

So, who better to potentially take over from the Dutchman than Mourinho 2.0? If Amorim is willing to join, they should be throwing the book at trying to get him to Old Trafford.