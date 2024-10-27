Still seeking reinforcements for Erik ten Hag, Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on signing a young La Liga midfielder when the first 2025 transfer window arrives.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have so far endured yet another frustrating campaign under Ten Hag despite welcoming a number of summer reinforcements. Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro all arrived to hand those at Old Trafford improvements all across the pitch, yet so far they've faced the same narrative and sit as low as 12th in the Premier League.

With those fresh faces yet to make the desired impact, INEOS have seemingly turned their attention straight back to the market and welcoming further reinforcements. Of course, whether Ten Hag is the man in charge to reap the rewards if those new signings arrive remains to be seen, which could see him miss out on a La Liga star.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are now chasing the opportunity to sign Javi Guerra from Valencia in 2025. The Valencia midfielder has impressed despite the Spanish side's collective struggle in La Liga and stands out as a player that INEOS are reportedly keen not to miss out on.

Still just 21 years old, Guerra would add to the Red Devils' depth in the middle of the park, perhaps sitting alongside summer signing Ugarte to form the partnership that finally turns things round at Old Trafford. He would also represent a step in the right direction for their recruitment, given the midfielder's potential and likely low price given Valencia's La Liga struggles.

"Intelligent" Guerra would be impressive coup

Whilst Manchester United are continuing to struggle on the pitch, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is beginning to turn things around away from the action and taking the Red Devils' transfer focus away from the likes of Casemiro and towards future stars such as Guerra. As shown throughout the current campaign, the Spaniard is more than ready for a big move and perhaps a move to the Premier League courtesy of Manchester United.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Javi Guerra Manuel Ugarte Appearances 9 4 Progressive Carries 7 1 Progressive Passes 20 3 Ball Recoveries 22 9

When Ugarte first arrived, he was tipped to help turn things around at Old Trafford but it was never going to be that simple amid such struggles throughout the previous campaign. A midfield partner in the form of Guerra - someone who only continue to develop over time - could quickly change that at a much-needed time.

Described as "intelligent" and a "pure joy to watch" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Guerra looks set to have quite the decision to make when the transfer window opens and Manchester United come calling in desperate need of regaining form.