Manchester United are now moving to land one of their primary striker targets after being dealt a blow over Benjamin Sesko, it has been reported.

Mixed 24 hours for Red Devils

United and some of their rivals were left clutching thin air after it emerged that Benjamin Sesko penned a new deal with RB Leipzig rather than make the move to the Premier League.

The Red Devils were one of the clubs thought to be pushing for the Slovenian's signature this summer, alongside the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, as they looked to land a future superstar ahead of the new season.

However, the 21-year-old frustrated them all by penning fresh terms in Germany, extending his contract until 2029 and commiting his short-term future to Leipzig.

In better news, however, the Manchester United hierarchy finally came to a decision over their manager, and opted to keep Erik ten Hag in his post despite seemingly having spent the fortnight since the FA Cup final courting replacements.

Indeed, the club are set to reward him with a fresh contract, though they will be demanding better than an eighth placed finish in the Premier League this time around. To do that, they will need more firepower, and now that is precisely what they are looking to add.

Now, it has been reported that Manchester United are hoping to strike a deal for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who was seemingly AC Milan bound just last week.

However, the Rossoneri have failed to complete the deal yet and as a result, other parties may yet swoop in. As per TEAMtalk, that is precisely what Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe intend to do.

They report that Zirkzee has become "club’s primary striker target" and that "United chiefs have now made clear" that they are willing to meet the Dutch striker's buyout clause, though it is added that any move is complicated by the 10m-15m euro commission agent Kia Joorabchian is demanding on top of the release clause. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made a "firm approach" to Joorabchian.

Still just 22-years-old, Zirkzee enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Bologna, helping steer them into a spot for next season's Champions League.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A season Appearances 34 Goals 11 Assists 4 Shots on target per 90 0.95 Key passes per 90 1.40 Mins per goal/assist 184

Thiago Motta was keen to highlight his impact on Bologna back in February, likening it to that of Ronaldinho and Ibrahimovic.

“I remember Ronaldinho from Barcelona, ​​​​he was something extraordinary. I’ve never seen a player of this level when he was in form. Ibra the same, given the career he’s had. Joshua is Joshua, he’s special, I hope he continues like this and I won’t compare him to anyone.

"He plays well but above all he works, I will never stop saying that from the first day of training camp, he has always been the first to work and has become a leader. He must continue like this and we must help him continue like this because this is on the right path.”

Now, that path could be at Old Trafford, in the footsteps of Ibrahimovic.