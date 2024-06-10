Manchester United chiefs are believed to be "interested" in hijacking a move for an £80,000-a-week midfielder who Barcelona also want but can't afford, according to a new transfer update.

The future of Erik ten Hag continues to be a major talking point at Old Trafford currently, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe yet to make a definitive decision over whether he will continue as manager or not.

Rumours of Gareth Southgate replacing the Dutchman haven't done down well at all in some quarters, with journalist Phil Brown voicing his displeasure at the potential appointment: "I wish I was joking but I’ve asked a number of people I trust and they’re all telling me INEOS want Southgate."

Meanwhile, YouTuber Mark Goldbridge is of a very similar mindset, saying: "People firstly waking up to what I got bantered for in March. Southgate talks and interest is shockingly sickeningly true."

Away from the managerial situation, United are being backed to sign numerous players this summer, with a steady flow of rumours emerging. The Red Devils have reportedly been given the green light to sign Sevilla striker Youssef En Nesyri, with the 27-year-old fresh off the back of an impressive season that saw him score 16 goals in La Liga.

Benfica midfielder Joao Neves has been linked with a summer move to Old Trafford a number of times, with the Portuguese considered to be just as good as Kobbie Mainoo, not to mention being a long-term partner for the Englishman in the middle of the park.

Man Utd "interested" in £80k-a-week ace

According to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, Manchester United are "interested" in making a move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer, hijacking Bayern Munich and Barcelona's attempts to sign him in the process.

"Fulham value Joao Palhinha at double £30m bid they have rejected from Bayern Munich. Barcelona and Man United also interested but Barcelona have financial issues and there’s uncertainty surrounding managerial situation at United. No release clause in Palhinha’s contract."

The biggest issue surrounding United paying £60m for Palhinha this summer is the fact that he turns 29 in July, and therefore may not represent a long-term investment, instead peaking early in his time at OId Trafford. The club have been guilty of overpaying on big names who are ageing in the past, so it is important that they steer away from that approach.

That being said, there are still obvious merits to them signing the Portugal international, who has stood out so much at the heart of Fulham's midfield in recent years. He has made the most tackles in the Premier League over each of the past two seasons, showing what a monster the £80,000-a-week and 6 foot 3 giant is. His average of 4.6 tackles per game in the league in 2023/24 was also comfortably the most at his current club, with Antonee Robinson adrift in second place with a tally of 2.5.

Joao Palhinha's 2023/24 Premier League stats Total Appearances 33 Starts 31 Goals 4 Assists 1 Tackles per game 4.6 Clearances per game 1.6 Interceptions per game 1.4 Aerial duel wins per game 1.2

Palhinha could definitely make a big difference in United's midfield, coming in as an upgrade Casemiro, who was a faded force last season and couldn't cover ground like he used to, but Ratcliffe just has to weigh up if £60m is too much.