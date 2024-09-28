Manchester United chiefs are now reportedly racing to sign a German Bundesliga champion who has started the season in fine form.

Man Utd transfer news

Despite several summer upgrades, Manchester United have once again got off to an inconsistent start in the Premier League, with just two wins in their last six games leaving Erik ten Hag's side in a frustrating run of form. What hardly helps that statistic is the fact that the two wins that have arrived during that time have come against newly promoted Southampton and League One Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Even as their Europa League campaign got underway against Ten Hag's former side, FC Twente, the Red Devils failed to secure all three points, conceding their lead courtesy of Sam Lammers' equaliser to draw 1-1 at Old Trafford.

It's the type of run that has seemingly left INEOS with no choice but to turn back towards the transfer market and yet another reported upgrade.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Manchester United chiefs are now battling to sign Jeremie Frimpong ahead of rivals Manchester City in a fierce battle for the Bayer Leverkusen defender's signature.

A versatile player who can play at right-back, left-back and right-midfield, Frimpong proved invaluable for Xabi Alonso's side last season as they won the Bundesliga in dominant, invincible fashion in a season which featured just one defeat - a 3-0 loss in the Europa League final against Atalanta.

Now, after picking up where he left off, Manchester United reportedly want to bring Frimpong to Old Trafford in 2025.

"Great" Frimpong could ease Shaw woes

If you were to pick out one area that Manchester United should have strengthened in the summer, it's their left-back spot. As things stand, Diogo Dalot has been left with no choice but to swap flanks and provide the Red Devils with an option down that side amid the injury struggles of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

It is a problem that Dalot can't solve forever and one that is unlikely to go away due to Shaw's extensive injury history. And that's why Frimpong's arrival would carry such importance, given that he can play both at right and left-back.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jeremie Frimpong Diogo Dalot Assists 7 3 Key Passes 45 37 Tackles Won 17 51 Ball Recoveries 94 195

More of an attacking outlet than Dalot, Frimpong has endured an excellent start to the new season to pick up where he left off, with one goal and four assists in seven games in all competitions.

Described as a "great ball-carrier" by analyst Ben Mattinson at the start of September, the £64,000-a-week Frimpong remains one to watch and a player who could provide Manchester United with the ultimate solution down either side of their back four.