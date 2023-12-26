Manchester United are keen to strengthen in January and a new report has emerged claiming that the Red Devils are now eyeing a swoop for one of Europe's rising stars.

Manchester United announce Sir Jim Ratcliffe deal

As the football world will now be aware, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has agreed to his purchase of 25% of Manchester United, which will go through as planned, subject to approval from all necessary regulatory bodies, including the Premier League.

The INEOS chief will acquire 25% of the Class B shares currently held by the Glazer family alongside up to 25% of Class A shares. Control of football operations will also come under the guise of INEOS; meanwhile, $300 million (£236.1 million) will be made available to refurbish Old Trafford.

Casting an eye towards the January window, The Daily Star claim that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will have little spending power to alter his squad despite change behind the scenes at Old Trafford. The outlet indicates that Ratcliffe will be keener to start spending in the summer as opposed to the mid-season window as negotiations over the extent of the role regarding footballing matters INEOS will have continues to drag on.

Despite this, one report claims that the Red Devils are now eyeing an exciting transfer involving one of Europe's most heralded young defenders.

Man Utd and Real Madrid battle for Giorgio Scalvini

According to reports in Italy, via Sport Witness, Manchester United are eyeing Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, who is also appreciated by La Liga giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Giorgio Scalvini key statistics in 2023/24 - Serie A (Sofascore) Tackles per game 2.1 Interceptions per game 2.1 Clean sheets 4 Balls recovered per game 5.6 Clearances per game 2.4

A deal will require a "crazy" offer of at least €50m (£43m), as his current employers have put any notion of losing the 20-year-old on the back burner, though the Red Devils have been impressed with Scalvini and are said to "appreciate" him alongside his other suitors.

Labelled "complete" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Italy international has made 20 appearances across all competitions this campaign, registering one goal and one assist in the process (Scalvini statistics - Transfermarkt).

Raphael Varane has uncertainty surrounding his Manchester United future and his contract is set to expire at the end of this campaign if his extension option isn't activated at Old Trafford. Looking ahead, Scalvini could feasibly offer some long-term stability in the Red Devils' defence if he were to complete a move to Manchester in the next couple of windows.