Prepared to get ruthless, Manchester United are now reportedly likely to show one player the door in a free deal to make room for two fresh faces in Ruben Amorim's squad in the summer.

Man Utd transfer news

Unsurprisingly, the rumours have been coming thick and fast since Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford. There's plenty of work to be done to undo the damage done by the last year or so of Erik ten Hag's reign and the recruitment that coincided with the Dutchman's time at the club. From central defence all the way to the new manager's offensive line, there's an argument that the Red Devils need to welcome fresh faces.

With that said, names such as Viktor Gyokeres and Morten Hjulmand have already been mentioned regarding a move to Manchester United when 2025 arrives, with both potentially following Amorim from Sporting Club to the Premier League giants. Gyokeres is someone who instantly stands out these days, of course, given his place as one of Europe's most clinical goalscorers.

As INEOS prepare for further incomings, however, they look set to open the exit door for one particular player. According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Christian Eriksen is now likely to leave Manchester United as a free agent when his current contract comes to an end in the summer and Amorim targets two midfield reinforcements.

The beginning of a new era, the Red Devils have no choice but to get ruthless when 2025 arrives, which should see an ageing Eriksen swapped out for a more ambitious option.

Eriksen exit could only be the start at Man Utd

The fact that a 32-year-old Eriksen on £150,000-a-week still has the quality to earn a starting place in the current Manchester United midfield is more of a comment on just how disappointing the Red Devils' recruitment has been in the last two years rather than a credit to the Dane, himself.

Eriksen's not the only one who has played a greater role than expected at times, either. It's worth noting that 36-year-old Jonny Evans has gone from a player likely to act as more of a background and dressing room figure to an important part of Manchester United's squad. Like Eriksen, the central defender should be swapped out for a younger option when the summer arrives.

On the midfield front, signing a familiar face for Amorim wouldn't be a bad idea. Of course, INEOS will want to repeat the mistake they made with Ten Hag by reuniting the former Ajax manager with one player too many, but those like Hjulmand represent the calibre of midfielder that could step in alongside Manuel Ugarte to finally take a struggling Casemiro's starting place.

Starting with Eriksen, INEOS must get ruthless when 2025 arrives.