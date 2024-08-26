While Saturday's defeat has put a slight downer on the return of the Premier League for Manchester United fans, the transfer window can give them something to be excited about.

So far, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co have signed a plethora of talented players to strengthen Erik ten Hag's squad, including Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui.

However, while that would be more than enough for most clubs, the Red Devils now look set to welcome another potential star who could be the club's new Roy Keane.

Manchester United transfer news

According to a recent report from transfers expert Fabrizio Romano, United are now incredibly close to securing the services of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The Italian journalist has revealed that, as long as Scott McTominay's transfer to Napoli goes as planned, the Red Devils will complete the signing of the Uruguayan ace on a permanent transfer.

Romano does not mention a potential price in his update, but reports throughout the summer have consistently claimed any deal would require the three-time European Champions to pay £51m for the £101k-per-week 23-year-old.

It's not a cheap transfer, but adding the tough tackling international into the heart of Ten Hag's midfield should make the team a far more imposing proposition to the opposition, and the player could be the Dutchman's own Keane.

Why Ugarte could be Ten Hag's Keane

Okay, so when you think of Keane, what are the first things that tend to come to mind?

For most fans, it will probably be an image of a stereotypical 'hardman.' The type of midfielder who intimidated his opponents before the game had even started and then clattered into them as soon as possible to let them know he meant business.

However, while that would certainly be an apt description for part of the Irishman's game, he was also far more technical than people often give him credit for. After all, you don't thrive at Old Trafford simply because you're great at smashing into opposing midfielders.

That said, one of the characteristics that Ugarte shares with the former United great is his toughness, as, like the Cork-born icon, he's not afraid to make a tackle.

In fact, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and Europa League, the former Sporting CP ace sits in the top 1% of midfielders for tackles and dribblers tackled and the top 2% for interceptions, ball recoveries and tackles won per 90.

Ugarte FBref Scout Report Stats Per 90 Percentile Tackles 4.19 Top 1% Dribblers Tackled 1.85 Top 1% Medium Pass Completion % 95.1 % Top 1% Ball Recoveries 7.81 Top 2% Tackles Won 2.34 Top 2% Long Pass Completion % 83.1% Top 2% Interceptions 1.97 Top 2% Pass Completion % 90.9% Top 4% All Stats via FBref

However, also like the player he'll hope to emulate, he's no slouch with the ball at his feet, sitting in the top 1% for his medium pass completion percentage, the top 2% of midfielders for long pass completion percentage and the top 4% for his overall pass completion percentage.

The last thing the 23-year-old "defensive monster", as Statman Dave dubbed him, shares with the midfield legend is his tendency to pick up a yellow card.

In fact, his tally of 47 yellow cards in 200 appearances to date means he's averaging one every 4.25 games, whereas the former Nottingham Forest ace picked up 99 in 612 appearances, or one every 6.18 games.

Ultimately, there won't ever be another Keane, but if Ten Hag wants to secure the services of the next best thing, then bringing Ugarte to Old Trafford this summer would be a great start.