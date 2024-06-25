Manchester United have had an incredible plethora of unbelievable strikers play for the club over the years, but one that will always remain a fan favourite is Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

The Netherlands centre-forward was known for being a monster in front of goal, someone who could be relied upon to put the ball in the back of the net.

Now, 18 years after his departure from Old Trafford, he could return in a coaching capacity, having been approached by United, as per Fabrizio Romano.

If the former United goalscorer were to return, it’s fair to say that he’d have a huge impact on the entire squad, but one potential new signing would benefit hugely from his coaching.

Man Utd want to sign a new striker

According to a report from the i Paper, Man United are inching closer to sealing a deal for Joshua Zirkzee.

It’s mentioned that a move for the centre forward is ‘progressing,’ with a new centre forward a priority this summer.

Other reports have mentioned that the 23-year-old had a £34m release clause in his current deal at Bologna, which United will have to activate.

However, they won’t be alone in their pursuit of the Dutch ace, with numerous top clubs, including AC Milan, keen on acquiring his signature.

Why Zirkzee would be special under Van Nistelrooy

Despite being a highly-rated striker at Bayern Munich during his teenage years, it was only last season that Zirkzee truly showed his potential.

Starting up front in a 4-2-3-1 system, the Dutch attacker tore the Serie A apart, making 34 appearances, with 32 of those being from the off.

Across the league season, the number nine scored 11 goals and provided four assists, but his overall profile is rather unique.

If the two Dutch internationals did join the Red Devils this summer, then it’s fair to say that Zirkzee would be heavily influenced by Van Nistelrooy, not just because he knows what it takes to lead the line for Man United but also because of his excellent coaching ability.

PSV Players 22/23 Eredivisie Output Under Van Nistelrooy Player Goals Assists Xavi Simons 19 8 Luuk de Jong 14 4 Cody Gakpo 9 12 Joey Veerman 4 10 Gus Til 9 3 Via Sofascore

During his spell as head coach of PSV, the former United forward had a huge impact on the attackers in his side, notably the likes of Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons, as you can see in the table above.

Why is this important? Well, Zirkzee is already known for being a clinical finisher, notably due to the fact he overperformed his xG of 9.01 last season, as per Sofascore, with composure being a huge attribute of his.

Yet, the reason why football analyst Ben Mattinson said he has “elite potential” is due to his complete profile, which enables him to combine well with his teammates and create something out of nothing.

According to Sofascore, the Bologna ace created 11 big chances last season, as well as producing 1.3 key passes and 1.5 successful dribbles, which proves that he has the ability to be more than just a direct threat.

As proven by Van Nistelrooy’s attackers performing at an extremely high level, the coach knows exactly how to develop talent, and given that Zirkzee still has plenty of unfulfilled potential, he could really take him to the next level.

Overall, signing the Dutch duo could just completely transform the United attack, and if Zirkzee can get anywhere close to the output that Van Nistelrooy had at Old Trafford as a player, he’ll prove to be a fantastic signing.