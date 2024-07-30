Mason Mount arrived at Manchester United last summer with big expectations after his huge £60m move from Chelsea.

However, his first campaign at Old Trafford was nothing short of a disaster, making just 14 Premier League appearances, in a season constantly plagued by various injury troubles.

His issues resulted in a very sparse midfield department for Erik ten Hag, with the United boss already targeting reinforcements ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Manuel Ugarte and Richard Rios are just two players to have been linked with a move to the North West this summer, but moves are yet to materialise for either talent.

However, the club could be edging to the signing of one player who has previously been touted with a big-money move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United closing in on £67m talent

According to reports in Spain via Football 365, Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

The 27-year-old has been a long-term target for the Red Devils, but no deal has ever been agreed for his services, although Ten Hag could finally get his man during the ongoing transfer window.

The report states that United have closed a deal worth €80m (£67m) with Barcelona president Joan Laporta for the Dutch international to move to the Premier League.

However, it also states that Ten Hag’s side may have some convincing to do, with De Jong not fully sold on a move to Old Trafford.

The deal would undoubtedly transform Ten Hag’s midfield, with the Barca ace a huge upgrade on Mount after his failed first campaign in Manchester.

Why De Jong would be an upgrade on Mount for United

Although he would be another huge addition for the club after the arrivals of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee from Lille and Bologna respectively, De Jong would be a stellar signing and one that could hugely improve Ten Hag’s midfield.

When comparing the former Ajax ace to fellow big-money addition Mount, it’s evident that he would be a huge upgrade on the Englishman - allowing the Red Devils to push for a return to the Premier League’s top four.

De Jong also had an injury-affected campaign, only making 20 LaLiga appearances, but he’s dominated the current United man, finishing the season with a 10% better pass completion rate, among other standout metrics.

How De Jong & Mount compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics De Jong Mount Games played 20 14 Goals + assists 2 1 Pass accuracy 92% 82% Progressive passes 9.2 3.7 Progressive carries 3.8 1.6 Shot-on-target accuracy 57% 20% Stats via FBref

The Barca ace, who’s previously been dubbed “one of the best players in the world” by former boss Xavi Hernandez, has also averaged nearly three times the amount of progressive passes - showcasing his ability to play forward and create opportunities.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Whilst neither of their primary roles is to contribute with goals, De Jong has averaged a 50% shot on target rate, compared to Mount’s 27%, demonstrating that he possesses the added quality in the final third when called upon.

Although the club have spent big on European midfielders before, the Barca talent could buck the trend of disappointing additions, having all the qualities to thrive in the Premier League.

He’s certainly an upgrade on the current crop of players in the squad, potentially holding the keys to a top-four finish in 2024/25.