Turning their attention towards the future, Manchester United are now reportedly closing in on their first signing of the Ruben Amorim era with one target now set to travel to complete a medical.

Man Utd transfer news

Three Premier League defeats in a row and admitting that his side may well find themselves in a relegation battle as the new year gets underway, to say that Amorim has endured a tough start would be an understatement. And things aren't set to get any easier anytime soon.

Related Man Utd send scouts to watch "complete" striker Chelsea chased all summer Ruben Amorim wants to add more goals to his United team, and this player would do exactly that.

Currently just seven points adrift of the dropzone, the Red Devils have the task of becoming just the second team in Europe to defeat Arne Slot's Liverpool side this weekend before squaring off against Arsenal in the FA Cup. As January potentially commences another nightmare month on the pitch, however, those at Old Trafford must back their manager in the transfer market away from the action.

On that front, the transfer rumours are already coming thick and fast and the Red Devils could even have the first official signing of the Amorim era sealed sooner than they think.

According to Paraguayan journalist Bruno Pont, Manchester United are now closing in on signing Diego Leon with the young defender set to travel to complete his medical at the club.

In a deal worth a reported £4m, those at Old Trafford will have to wait until the summer and after Leon's 18th birthday to see their new man in action, given that he's unable to complete a move before that point. At least securing his signature in advance nonetheless, the teenager is undoubtedly a rising star to watch.

Leon could receive a fair few opportunities when he does arrive too, with the left wing-back spot very much up for grabs in the face of Luke Shaw's continued injuries and the fact that Diogo Dalot is currently playing out of position.

"Powerful" Leon is one for the future

Of course, Manchester United need far more than the arrival of a 17-year-old left-back in 2025, but that doesn't mean Leon isn't a good place to start. One for the future, the left-back may solve one of Amorim's greatest problems for years to come at the reported cost of just £4m. Described as "powerful" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Leon could prove to be quite the coup from Cerro Porteno.

As they wait for his official arrival in the summer, Manchester United should also turn their attention towards players likely to make an instant impact in the hope of pushing on from the embarrassment of a relegation battle.