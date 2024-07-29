Manchester United are closing in on their third signing of the summer as they look to bolster their squad following a disappointing 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Manchester United transfer news

Erik ten Hag's side have already made two signings this summer, with Joshua Zirkzee arriving from Bologna in a deal worth £34m while centre-back Leny Yoro was signed from French side Lille in a £52m move, with the Red Devils beating Liverpool and Real Madrid to the teenage sensation.

But they may be forced to wait for his competitive debut after the defender limped out of their pre-season defeat to Arsenal after just half an hour of action.

After the game, Ten Hag admitted it is now just a waiting game to find out the extent of the issue: "Of course, it is too short [to know about their injuries], and we have to wait over 24 hours, then we will hopefully know more. We were careful, especially with Leny [Yoro], as he only did 50 per cent of the [training] sessions. He has to come up, but let's be positive and see what comes out."

Should the news be bad, it may accelerate Manchester United's chase of another centre-back, with Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt both under consideration previously. But some of the focus at present is on departures, especially in midfield where Scott McTominay is subject of interest from Fulham and Casemiro has had previous suitors in Saudi Arabia.

Question marks also remain over Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen, who have both been linked with departures in recent months. And another departure will be needed to secure United's third signing.

Third signing held up by one issue

Now, it has been reported that United have got everything ready to complete their third signing of the summer, in the shape of Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui.

The 28-cap Moroccan was on the verge of joining West Ham last week, only for the move to collapse and Manchester United to swoop in for his services.

He spent time with Ten Hag when the pair were together at Ajax, and is now set to reunite with the Dutchman at the Theatre of Dreams. As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the defender has "agreed personal terms" with United and "wants the move", while The Guardian claim that a fee has been agreed for "between £15m and £20m" with Bayern Munich.

Mazraoui's Bayern career to date 2022-23 2023-24 Appearances 19 19 Starts 11 15 Goals/assists 5 3 Yellow Cards 0 3

However, any deal relies on the departure of incumbent right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is thought to have turned down West Ham United in favour of a move abroad, with Serie A a potential destination for the defender.

It remains to be seen whether that interest formulates, and his lack of urgency to depart Old Trafford could see any potential deal for Mazraoui drag on for much of the remainder of the transfer window.