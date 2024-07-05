Manchester United are close to signing a new teenage winger, according to reliable reporter Samuel Luckhurst.

Man Utd making academy moves

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is into his first transfer window as co-owner of the Red Devils and is yet to make a senior signing for Erik ten Hag. The new co-owner has recently said that it will take two or three summer windows to complete an Old Trafford rebuild when it comes to the playing squad.

"I don't think the solution is to buy an Mbappe. We are more grassroots than that. One player is not going to solve the problem at Manchester United. The first thing we need to do is build a balanced squad and ultimately maybe top it off with one or two players like Mbappe. It will take two or three summer windows to get to a better place.”

It looks as if a new centre-back and centre-forward are on the to-do list at Old Trafford after Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial left upon their contracts expiring at the end of June. Ten Hag could target his fellow countrymen when it comes to defensive and attacking reinforcements, Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt two heavily linked players.

However, alongside senior signings, the club have also been working to secure the services of potential stars in the making at academy level. The club have already sealed deals for teenager Silva Mexes, the son of former Cardiff and West Brom striker Rob Earnshaw, and Australian James Overy, whereas Camron Mpofu from Reading is also expected to sign.

Now, another teenager has emerged on the Carrington radar, and it looks as if a move could be a matter of when he signs for United, not if.

Man Utd close to signing teenage winger

According to The Manchester Evening News’ chief reporter Luckhurst, Man Utd are close to signing Crystal Palace gem Samuel Lusale. The 16-year-old plays as a winger and recently represented Slovakia at the Under-17 European Championship in May.

Interestingly, Lusale is represented by the agency Roc Nation, which was founded by American rapper Jay-Z. On their website for Lusale’s profile, they describe the Palace gem as a quick winger who can play on either side.

“Samuel is a quick, dynamic winger who is regarded as one of the most exciting attacking players in the UK at under-16 level. Comfortable playing off the right or left wing, his electrifying pace and direct running with the ball makes him a constant threat to the opposition defence. He is often the source of goals and assists for his team.”

His next move could be north to Manchester by the looks of things, and who knows, he could be the next wide teenager to progress into the first team after spending time in the academy after Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.