The season's curtain-raiser is now less than 24 hours away, yet there is still much to be resolved on the transfer front for Manchester United, with it set to be more of the same when the lineups are revealed for Saturday's Community Shield showdown.

With Leny Yoro set to be sidelined for at least three months, the only new face in the matchday squad is likely to be Netherlands international, Joshua Zirkzee, with the Red Devils having thus far failed in their pursuit of Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The lack of a midfield addition should also ensure that £350k-per-week man, Casemiro, is once again selected in front of the back four, with Saudi interest in the Brazilian - who looked like he was "in Soccer Aid" last season, according to Jamie Redknapp - having gone cold of late.

The prospect of enduring another season with the 32-year-old lining up alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes is a worrying thought, although the latest indication is that the Old Trafford outfit are at least nearing a deal for a suitable successor.

Latest on Man Utd's search for a midfielder

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Premier League side are said to be 'closing on' the signing of Burnley star, Sander Berge, with the Norwegian giant believed to have already said yes to the prospect of moving to Manchester.

The piece outlines that personal terms are not expected to be an issue for the 26-year-old, with the aim now to try and settle on a transfer fee with the Championship outfit.

As per the report, the Clarets are said to be seeking roughly £30m for the 6 foot 5 midfielder, albeit with United hoping to wrap a deal for closer to £25m - including add-ons.

Why Sander Berge would be a good signing

At a time when Erik ten Hag's side is crying out for a proven, high-class replacement for Casemiro in the centre of the park, the thought of plucking a player from a recently relegated outfit is not a wholly exciting one.

Those of a United persuasion may well remember Berge's costly mistake in the meeting at Old Trafford just a few months ago, as the former Sheffield United man squandered possession in the lead-up to Antony's opener - although that crucial error did overshadow what was a largely classy display otherwise.

Berge's game in numbers at Old Trafford (27/04/2024) 90 minutes 59 touches 90% pass accuracy 3 key passes 1 'big chance' created 4/4 ground duels won 5x possession lost 1/1 successful dribbles 1 error leading to goal Stats via Sofascore

A powerful, imposing asset due to his height, the "unique" talent has been classed as the "complete midfielder" by former boss Chris Wilder, with his towering frame also masking how "deceptively fast he is", according to journalist Jonas Adnan Giaever.

It is that athleticism - among other traits - that has seen Berge likened to one of the statement signings of the summer in the form of Aston Villa's new £50m man, Amadou Onana, with the pair noted as similar players in the Premier League last season, as per FBref.

Berge vs Onana - 2023/24 PL stats Metric (*per 90) Berge Onana Games 37 30 Goals 1 2 Assists 2 0 Progressive carries* 1.92 0.91 Progressive passes* 4.91 4.61 Pass completion* 88.1% 84.1% Shot-creating actions* 2.01 2.41 Tackles* 2.28 3.06 Interceptions* 0.69 0.91 Aerial duels won* 1.92 2.24 Stats via FBref

Also standing at 6 foot 5, Onana also shares Berge's flexibility to feature as a number six or in a more advanced box-to-box role, providing that dominant, physical presence as indicated in their respective aerial duels won.

Equally, what the above also indicates is the creative prowess that the duo share, as showcased by their progressive passing record, illustrating that they can also act as that midfield metronome in the centre of the park.

What is also striking about the two men is just how composed they are on the ball, with Sofascore outlining that they lost possession just 6.7 (Berge) and 6.8 (Onana) times per game on average in the top-flight in 2023/24. Casemiro, for comparison, lost the ball 12 times per game.

The comparison is noteworthy considering that the Belgian star was reportedly a player on United's radar earlier this summer, with rumours rife that Ten Hag and co had tried to hijack the 22-year-old's move to Villa Park in its late stages.

That reported attempt may have fallen flat, but INEOS could acquire the next best thing for almost half the price if a £25m deal can be agreed to prise Berge from Turf Moor.