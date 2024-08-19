Manchester United are building something under Erik ten Hag, and INEOS' Sir Jim Ratcliffe has rewarded the Dutchman's FA Cup triumph in May with funding to bolster the side this summer.

Look, the problem hasn't been a lack of transfer spending, it's just been errantly directed, with the scattergun approach of the past decade bringing home jaw-dropping deals that haven't quite matched the accolades.

It's been over a decade since United won the Premier League and longer since the last conquering of the Champions League. Still, Ten Hag has his detractors but he's won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup across his two campaigns at the helm after Old Trafford had endured a dusty spell of five trophyless seasons.

Now, with Joshua Zirkzee scoring the winner against Fulham on his debut, defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt starring, the new era is up and running. Spending feels calculated; not gung-ho. There's one final piece of the puzzle to go...

Man United transfer news

As per Football Insider, Man United are closing on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who only moved to France from Sporting Lisbon one year ago.

The Red Devils' protracted pursuit of the player looks set to go down to the wire - or the late stage of the window, at least - but it could bear dividends for an outfit crying for a new specialist No. 6.

Differences in valuation have proved to be the roadblock thus far, and now sporting director Dan Ashworth must prove his worth at Old Trafford by completing the move for a player who could make all the difference this season.

The Parisians have been demanding at least €70m (£59m) for the Uruguayan's signature but United are more inclined to pay €60m (£51m) for a player who didn't really triumph last term. There's optimism that an agreement will be reached, as per Football Insider's report.

What Manuel Ugarte would bring to Man United

Tackles, lots and lots of tackles. Ugarte was signed to Sporting Lisbon as recent Bayern Munich arrival Joao Palhinha's replacement, and apt would be the word.

As per FBref, the 23-year-old ranks among the top 1% of central midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles, the top 3% for interceptions per 90 and the top 5% for pass completion (91.1%), suggesting that he has the base qualities to thrive and then some.

The rigours of the Premier League have felled many a hopeful, but Ugarte, who has been described as a "midfield machine" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could make a difference in a Man United midfield that is currently anchored by the ageing and £350k-per-week Casemiro, who routinely receives criticism for his performances.

This tough-tackling approach would also be perfect for Kobbie Mainoo, a prodigious talent and hailed as a "world-class player in the making" by content creator Liam Canning but in need of stability beside him in the centre.

He played 37 matches under Luis Enrique last season but only started 21 times in Ligue 1 and not at all during PSG's Champions League knockout ties.

Who knows, he could even prove to be Ten Hag's answer to Manchester City sensation Rodri down the line.

Ten Hag's answer to Rodri

Ugarte has been described as "a younger Kante" by reporter Zach Lowy, with his athleticism and combativeness shaping him into the complete player.

This season, as he continues to grow into his skin, the Uruguay international really could find himself adopting a Rodri-type role in Man United's midfield.

Rodri is obviously far more complete than his South American counterpart, described as "the best midfielder in the world" by Pep Guardiola, with his performances proving so influential for the domineering Premier League champions over the past several years.

Stat comparison: Rodri vs Manuel Ugarte Statistics (*per game) Rodri (19/20) Ugarte (23/24) Matches (starts) 35 (29) 25 (21) Goals 3 0 Assists 2 2 Pass completion 93% 91% Key passes* 1.0 0.6 Dribbles* 0.9 0.8 Tackles* 1.4 3.9 Interceptions* 0.7 1.6 Clearances* 0.9 1.0 Ball recoveries* 8.3 7.2 Total duels won* 4.9 (55%) 6.4 (53%) Stats via Sofascore

The table above compares Rodri's debut campaign in the Premier League in 2019/20 against Ugarte's in France last year. While Rodri has always carried more of a ball-playing and creative threat, it's not out of the question that Ugarte could sharpen his tools to resemble something like the Citizen star, at the nucleus of an exciting United project.

And, of course, Ugarte's nuts and bolts as the anchor surpass Rodri even now, with his defensive approach simply breathtaking, launching into tackles at a frightening rate.

The gold standard; the creme-de-la-creme. Rodri is a special player but he has fostered his all-encompassing skillset over years of football under Guardiola's tutelage.

Lest we forget, he joined the Etihad Brigade back way back when, completing a £63m signing from Atletico Madrid at just 23 years old - the same age, incidentally, as Ugarte now.

Ugarte has much to prove at this fledgeling phase of his career but he's certainly got the raw skillset to succeed in the Premier League.

With a sharp passing game and an almighty defensive approach that will strike fear into creative-minded opponents, Ugarte might just be the missing piece at Old Trafford, making an impact down the line to rival that of the one and only Rodri.