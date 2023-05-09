The lack of clarity over Manchester United's ownership situation could put them at a disadvantage when it comes to summer transfers, Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

What's going on with Manchester United's takeover?

There have been multiple bids for ownership of the club, and it had been mooted that the Glazers could even stay in some capacity, depending on how many shares they sell.

Protests continue amongst United fans, who want a full sale, and the lack of progress in the last few months may raise some concerns as the season draws to a close.

Speaking on The United Stand, Romano pointed out that the groundwork is already being laid for some high profile summer transfers elsewhere, and United could fall behind whilst they wait to see what kind of business they can do depending on the outcome of the ownership battle.

"Now it's on the Glazers, now they have to clarify what they want to do with the preferred bidder, what they want to do in terms of timing, in terms of the next few weeks. The transfer window is coming. Other clubs are already in direct contact with players, in direct contact with agents, preparing and planning for their summer transfer window. Real Madrid are in an advanced process to sign with Bellingham. So you can't lose time now," he stated.

"I think this is absolutely crucial for Manchester United, and they have to make sure the situation will be clarified in May. So let's see what happens to the next seven, ten days.

"This is the feeling of sources close to the process to try to clarify the situation, but again, it's on the Glazers, and I think for Manchester United it will happen very soon, otherwise, on the market, you can have big problems in terms of planning for your transfer window."

How important is the transfer window for Man United?

Although they have made good progress under Erik ten Hag, winning the Carabao Cup and reaching the FA Cup final, there is a lot of work to do in the upcoming transfer window, and United cannot afford to fall behind.

The futures of loanees Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer need to be clarified, whilst there is much speculation about both the goalkeeping and striking positions in the team.

Harry Kane has been linked as Ten Hag's desired number nine, whilst it seems that David De Gea is set to sign a new deal despite making a number of errors this season.

Clarity over their ownership situation needs to be found before the window opens, so Ten Hag can recruit properly in the transfer window. With a top four place looking likely, but not yet certain, Champions League football could help United lure players to the club, but if they are unable to make transfers whilst there continues to be delays in any takeover, then they could face a difficult campaign next season.