Manchester United are now "confident" about signing a player to strengthen a priority position early in the January transfer window, and journalist Chris Winterburn has given an overview of who they could sign.

Amorim wants new left-back at Man Utd

Ruben Amorim has seemingly decided that signing a new left-back is high up his list of his priorities this January and beyond, having repeatedly urged Man United officials to strengthen in that area of the pitch.

With Luke Shaw struggling on the injury front, Diogo Dalot has been filling in on his unnatural side, so it makes sense that Amorim is eager to bring in a more capable option this winter.

Theo Hernandez has fallen down the pecking order at AC Milan, and the Red Devils are now ready to orchestrate a move for the 27-year-old, while they are also eager to win the race for soon-to-be out of contract Bayern Munich man Alphonso Davies.

Both Davies and Hernandez are established names in the top bracket of European football, meaning interest is likely to be high, so there is a possibility that United make a move for a more unknown option.

Winterburn has now provided an update on Amorim's pursuit of a left-back, naming Girona's Miguel Gutierrez as a target in what could be a more financially prudent deal. The journalist said that Utd are confident of signing a left-back early in the winter window.

Gutierrez impressing for Girona

Gutierrez has certainly caught the eye for La Liga side Girona, most notably in an attacking sense, ranking in the 94th percentile for assists per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

U23 scout Antonio Mango was full of praise for the Spaniard last season, claiming that he was among the best players in the first tier of Spanish football:

The 23-year-old has established himself as an important player for the Spanish club over the past few seasons, adding to his experience by featuring six times in the Champions League this term, and he has also made five appearances for national side.

Given his talent, Girona should still be able to command a high fee for Gutierrez this winter, particularly considering he is contracted until the summer of 2027, but he could be a fantastic signing for United if they are able to orchestrate a deal.