With Sir Jim Ratcliffe already making changes behind the scenes, there's a feeling of optimism around Manchester United at the moment.

However, their recent 2-2 draw against Spurs last time out was a frank reminder that the Red Devils are still far from their best.

Therefore, Erik ten Hag will be desperate to bring at least one new face to Old Trafford in January, with the right-wing spot identified as a position to bolster.

Man Utd's search for a right winger

According to a report recently from Football Transfers, United's new ownership group, INEOS, are rumoured to have a particular liking towards Marcus Edwards of Sporting.

The English star has become a target for the Red Devils, with the club confident that they can acquire him for a fee of around £30m.

However, any move that does occur will likely be in the summer rather than January, due to United's financial fair play guidelines.

How Edwards compares to Antony

Antony's time at Man United has been far from impressive, with the £82m winger failing to live up to his hefty price tag.

The Brazilian has been so dismal that he's failed to record a single goal contribution this season, and over his time in England, he has picked up more yellow cards than goals.

Due to his underwhelming showings on the field, it is reported that United are open to selling Antony in the summer, as they intend to improve their attack, which's averaged 1.14 goals per game in the Premier League.

A player who could be purchased to ease those attacking woes is Edwards, who, as per Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, has developed into a "wonderful" player since moving to Portugal.

The winger has played 26 matches for Sporting this campaign, registering 11 goal contributions and helping his side charge towards a Liga Portugal title, but how does the 25-year-old compare to Antony based on statistics from their respective leagues?

The first clear difference that ultimately determines a player's success today is their goals and assists. Antony's record is abysmal, and he provides no threat in the final third whatsoever, whereas Edwards can hurt the opponent via his creativity as well as his ability to score.

Edwards vs Antony Stats Stats (per 90) Edwards Antony Goals 0.34 0.00 Assists 0.25 0.00 Expected assists (xA) 0.40 0.14 Key passes 3.56 1.59 Shot-creating actions 6.01 3.47 Successful take-ons 2.12 1.49 Progressive carries 5.67 3.08 Stats via FBref

Both wingers are left-footed, but Edwards can go to the byline to use his right, unlike Antony, who has been labelled as a "one-trick pony" by Paul Scholes. The former Spurs star also wipes the floor with Antony in terms of creativity, as shown by his key passes, expected assists, and shot-creating actions.

Furthermore, the Sporting star is a direct winger who loves to take on defenders and use his agility to weave through opponents. Edwards is also strong at carrying the ball, which would make him lethal on the break. On the other hand, Antony is far too safe, and due to his lack of acceleration, he struggles to beat a man, forcing him to play backwards.

Overall, it is clear that Edward's is a huge upgrade on Antony, and a move for the Englishman would make Ten Hag's side much more dangerous in the final third.