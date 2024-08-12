Manchester United are believed to be eyeing a £50m move for a "phenomenal" player before the end of the transfer window, a new report has claimed.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils may have been beaten in the Community Shield on Saturday afternoon, but there is every reason for confidence to be high heading into the new Premier League season. There is still time for new signings to come in, with Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui on the verge of completing moves to Old Trafford, while some exciting players continue to be linked.

Fenerbahce centre-back Ferdi Kadioglu has emerged as a potential option for United, following an impressive Euro 2024 campaign for Turkey that saw him reach the quarter-finals. The 24-year-old started all five matches for his country in Germany this summer, averaging an eye-catching 3.6 tackles per match.

Meanwhile, Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes has been touted as an addition for the Red Devils in the coming weeks as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to make his presence felt in the transfer market. The 23-year-old is being eyed as an alternative to Manuel Ugarte, who still has hopes of completing a move from Paris Saint-Germain in the near future.

Youssouf Fofana has also been linked with joining United, being seen as a long-term replacement for Casemiro in the heart of the midfield, having impressed for Monaco since arriving from Strasbourg back in 2020. INEOS are thought to have held talks with the Frenchman as they look to bolster their options in the middle of the park, though other clubs are also interested.

Man Utd eyeing "phenomenal" £50m attacker

According to The Daily Star, Manchester United are interested in completing the £50m signing of Brighton striker Evan Ferguson this summer.

The Red Devils are said to have had a "long-standing interest" in the Seagulls forward, though they are "concerned" that Chelsea could pip them to the 19-year-old's services.

Ferguson could be an outstanding long-term acquisition for United, considering how highly rated he has been for a number of years, emerging as one of the brightest young attacking talents in the Premier League.

Someone who has witnessed his quality up close is Brighton teammate James Milner, who has said of him: "His finishing is phenomenal you know, just so good. If a chance is falling, you want it to go to him."

Interestingly, current sporting director Dan Ashworth will also be familiar with the Irishman, with the duo both on Brighton's books following the youngster's arrival in 2021.

Despite still being in his teenage years, Ferguson already has 12 Premier League goals to his name from 47 appearances, as well as three goals in 12 caps for the Republic of Ireland at full international level.

He is a player with vast potential and the natural talent to grow into a world-class striker over time, so the idea of United snapping him up in a big-money move is mouthwatering. He could provide immediate competition for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, and be at the club for the next decade or so.